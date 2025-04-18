Technology News
English Edition
WhatsApp Developing Feature to Select Auto-Download Quality for Photos and Videos

WhatsApp's auto-download quality setting for media could help conserve storage and prevent excessive mobile data usage on your smartphone.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 April 2025 17:09 IST
WhatsApp Developing Feature to Select Auto-Download Quality for Photos and Videos

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mika Baumeister

WhatsApp already lets select a default media upload quality for images and videos

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is working on a new media auto-download quality setting
  • The feature is still in development and can't be accessed by beta testers
  • WhatsApp will let users auto-download media in HD or standard quality
WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to control the quality of media that is downloaded automatically. According to details shared by a feature tracker, the messaging platform is developing a new option that decides whether images and videos are downloaded in standard quality or HD quality. The messaging platform already allows users to select the quality of media while uploading a photo or video, while users can also opt to always send HD quality images by enabling a dedicated setting.

How WhatsApp's Auto-Download Quality Setting for Media Works

Feature tracker WABetaInfo discovered a new 'Auto-download quality' feature in the works on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.12.24 update, which recently rolled out to beta testers. The functionality is still being developed, which means that testers cannot try it out. However, a screenshot of the feature gives us a peek at how it will work.

whatsapp media download quality wabetainfo WhatsApp

The 'Auto-download' quality setting on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

When the feature is eventually rolled out to beta testers, users should be able to find it by navigating to the WhatsApp settings menu and tapping Storage and dataAuto-download quality. A pop up menu allows you to choose Standard quality or HD quality.

A short description of the feature tells us that this feature tells WhatsApp whether to download received images in standard or HD quality, which can help users reduce the amount of device storage occupied by media received on WhatsApp. It might also help users prevent excessive mobile data usage.

The feature tracker gives us some more insight into the new auto-download quality feature and how it works. Because WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption, the app generates two versions of the same media  (HD and standard quality) and then uploads both versions to the server. 

Depending on the recipient's auto-download quality setting, the server sends the appropriate file for download. Users might also see an option to view an image in HD quality as long as the mage is still available on the server.

This feature is still in development, and there's no indication of when it could be rolled out to beta testers. It is also expected to arrive on WhatsApp for iOS, as the service typically offers feature parity across both platforms. It is expected to land on the beta channel before rolling out to all users on the stable channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Media
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
