Google is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its in-house chatbot Gemini. As per the report, the feature was spotted in the latest beta version of the Google app for Android and is called Content filters. As the name suggests, it is believed that the feature will allow users granular control over unwanted or harmful content generated by the AI chatbot. However, since the feature is said to not be public-facing or active, it is unclear how it would function.

Gemini May Get a Content Filter Feature

According to an Android Authority report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is working on a content moderation tool for Gemini. The evidence of the feature was spotted by the publication in the Google app for Android beta version 15.51.24.sa.arm64. Notably, the feature is not public facing so beta testers will not be able to test it out just yet.

The publication also shared a screenshot of the feature. Based on the screenshot, the new feature is available within the Gemini Settings page between the options of Screen context and Manage your Advanced subscription. The new feature is labelled as Content filters.

Underneath the name of the feature, the screenshot also shows a brief description which says, “Use filters to control the responses you see”. Not much else is known about the feature as it is not activated on the server side. Tapping on the Gemini feature reportedly redirects users to a URL on Google's Gemini website. However, this website is currently not active and the publication was not able to find any information.

However, based on this information, the feature is likely a tool for users to further control the kind of responses they would like to see. It could offer filters in the same way parental controls are available on devices and websites which allows users to only see safe content.

Alternatively, the feature could be expansive and allow users to blacklist websites, ban entire topics, and ground the responses against set verifiers. A less likely possibility is also that this setting allows users to tailor the responses of Gemini by writing style and tonality for all future conversations. However, these are just speculations, and nothing can be said conclusively until Google makes an announcement about the feature.