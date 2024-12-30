Technology News
English Edition

US President-Elect Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Pause Law That Could Ban TikTok

TikTok has over 170 million US users.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 December 2024 15:17 IST
US President-Elect Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Pause Law That Could Ban TikTok

Photo Credit: Reuters

Trump also said he had received billions of views on TikTok during his presidential campaign

Highlights
  • Trump's support for TikTok is a reversal from 2020
  • In 2020 Trump had tried to block the app in the US
  • TikTok tried to forge inroads with Trump during presidential campaign
Advertisement

President-elect Donald Trump has urged the US Supreme Court to pause implementation of a law that would ban popular social media app TikTok or force its sale, arguing he should have time after taking office to pursue a "political resolution" to the issue.

The court is set to hear arguments in the case on January 10.

The law would require TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the platform to an American company or face a ban. The US Congress voted in April to ban it unless ByteDance sells the app by Jan. 19.

TikTok, which has over 170 million US users, and its parent have sought to have the law struck down. But if the court does not rule in their favor and no divestment occurs, the app could be effectively banned in the United States on Jan. 19, one day before Trump takes office.

Trump's support for TikTok is a reversal from 2020, when he tried to block the app in the United States and force its sale to American companies because of its Chinese ownership.

It also shows the significant effort by the company to forge inroads with Trump and his team during the presidential campaign.

"President Trump takes no position on the underlying merits of this dispute," said D. John Sauer, Trump's lawyer who is also the president-elect's pick for US solicitor general.

"Instead, he respectfully requests that the Court consider staying the Act's deadline for divestment of January 19, 2025, while it considers the merits of this case, thus permitting President Trump's incoming administration the opportunity to pursue a political resolution of the questions at issue in the case," he added.

Trump previously met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in December, hours after the president-elect expressed he had a "warm spot" for the app and that he favored allowing TikTok to keep operating in the United States for at least a little while.

The president-elect also said he had received billions of views on the social media platform during his presidential campaign.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has previously said the Justice Department has misstated its ties to China, arguing its content recommendation engine and user data are stored in the United States on cloud servers operated by Oracle Corp while content moderation decisions that affect US users are made in the United States as well.

Free speech advocates separately told the Supreme Court on Friday the US law against TikTok evokes the censorship regimes put in place by the United States' authoritarian enemies.

The US Justice Department has argued Chinese control of TikTok poses a continuing threat to national security, a position supported by most US lawmakers.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen led a coalition of 22 attorneys general on Friday in filing an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to uphold the national TikTok divest-or-ban legislation.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Donald Trump, TikTok, Ban, US
Jolly O Gymkhana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prabhu Deva, Madonna Sebastian’s Tamil Black Comedy

Related Stories

US President-Elect Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Pause Law That Could Ban TikTok
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Receive a Small Price Bump
  2. Infinix Zero Flip Review: Affordable Flex
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get a Display Upgrade
  4. Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date, Design, Colourway Revealed
  5. Xiaomi 16 Early Leaks Suggest Telephoto Camera Upgrade
  6. These Are the Best Games We Played in 2024
  7. Itel Zeno 10 India Launch, Design, Availability Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  8. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Might Stream Soon on ZEE5
#Latest Stories
  1. Digital Reconstruction of Dwarf Hippopotamus Skull from Crete Sheds Light on Evolution
  2. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Might Stream Soon on ZEE5
  3. WhatsApp Web Tipped to Be Developing ‘Chat With Us’ Option for Quick Support
  4. Gunaah Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. The Whole Truth OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More
  6. Jolly O Gymkhana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prabhu Deva, Madonna Sebastian’s Tamil Black Comedy
  7. 5 Major Ancient Egyptian Discoveries in 2024: Rare Artefacts, Rituals, Ancient Medical Insights, and More
  8. Sugarcane Documentary Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: What You Need to Know
  9. US President-Elect Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Pause Law That Could Ban TikTok
  10. LG UltraGear GX9 Series With 5K2K OLED Display Announced Ahead of CES 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »