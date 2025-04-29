Technology News
WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Reactions for Messages and Media

Sticker reactions for messages are currently supported on iMessage and could soon make their way to WhatsApp.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2025 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

WhatsApp's message reactions are limited to a default set of emoji

Highlights
  • New feature lets users to share response about a message using stickers
  • Users will reportedly be able to use third-party stickers
  • The functionality is not yet available for beta testers
WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to react to messages and media using stickers. The platform already supports emoji reactions, enabling users to express their feelings toward a message by selecting any supported emoji on the app. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly adding "sticker reactions" for messages and media files on its Android app. The feature has been spotted on the latest WhatsApp for Android beta Android 2.25.13.23 update, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme, and testers cannot try out the feature as it is still in development.

WhatsApp Is Adding More Ways to React to Messages

According to a blog post by feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow people to react to messages and media using stickers. This would allow users to share a response about a message quickly, without typing out a message. The new feature will reportedly support the full range of stickers available in the sticker keyboard, including those downloaded from WhatsApp's official Sticker Store.

whatsapp stickers wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp sticker reactions
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Users will also be able to use third-party stickers imported through external apps, along with previously saved stickers, according to the feature tracker. Animated stickers will be supported as reactions, includes ones designed using the Lottie Framework. By incorporating animated stickers, WhatsApp aims to enhance reactions with more expressive and dynamic visuals than traditional static emojis.

The feature was spotted in development on WhatsApp beta 2.25.13.23. for Android smartphones, and it is currently unavailable to test as it is still in the works. Sticker reactions for messages and media are currently supported on rival messaging app iMessage.

Further, the report includes a screenshot showing the sticker reaction feature, giving us a glimpse of what it might look like when it starts rolling out. As per the screenshot, long-pressing the message will show the pop-up menu with six available emojis alongside a sticker. Currently, message reactions are limited to all emoji available on a smartphone.

The sticker reactions functionality is not yet available for beta testers and could change before the final release. It is expected to first roll out to beta testers, before it is made available to all users on the stable channel.

 

Nithya P Nair
