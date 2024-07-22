Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • X Said to Be Developing Feature That Lets Users Disable Links in Post Replies

X Said to Be Developing Feature That Lets Users Disable Links in Post Replies

It is just one of the features that X is reported to be developing as it aims to realise Elon Musk’s vision of becoming an “everything app”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2024 17:30 IST
X Said to Be Developing Feature That Lets Users Disable Links in Post Replies

Photo Credit: Reuters

X recently introduced significant changes including the ability to make audio and video calls

Highlights
  • Elon Musk's X is reported to be developing a feature to tackle spam
  • It is speculated to disable links in post replies on the platform
  • The feature's authenticity was confirmed by an X employee
Advertisement

X (formerly Twitter)– the microblogging platform owned by Elon Musk – is said to developing a feature that may let users disable links in the replies of their posts, according to claims by an app researcher on social media. It is speculated to aid in reducing spam links posted in replies to posts on the platform by introducing the ability to natively block links. Notably, X was also recently reported to be working on a ‘dislike' button for the iOS app, allowing users to downvote replies.

The discovery was made by independent app researcher Nima Owji (@nima_owji) with a track record of unearthing unreleased features on X. In a post on the platform, Owji revealed that X may allow users to disable links in post replies via a check mark. A screenshot shared by the user suggests it appears under the Only accounts you mention banner.

Replying to a subsequent quoted post, Christopher Stanley, a Security Researcher at X, confirmed its authenticity. “My team built this”, Stanley wrote.

It is just one of the features that X is reported to be developing as it aims to realise Elon Musk's vision of becoming an “everything app” that can do everything, from messaging to payments, similar to China's WeChat. The platform was rebranded from Twitter to X last year, replacing the iconic ‘Larry the Bird' logo with a simple ‘X'.

Previously reported under-development features of X include in-app currency which content creators can earn on the platform – an extension to the existing tipping features on X. However, it hasn't made its way onto the platform yet.

Hidden Likes Tab

In addition to developing the ability to disable links in replies, X also introduced a big change last year when it removed the Likes tab from the profile, albeit for X Premium subscribers only. However, earlier this year, Haofei, an engineer at X, announced that the tab would soon be hidden for everyone to prevent people from feeling “discouraged” when they like certain content. Following the change, only the author would know when someone has liked their post.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Twitter, X features, Elon Musk X
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola Edge 50 Neo Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 7300 SoC, 4,310mAh Battery

Related Stories

X Said to Be Developing Feature That Lets Users Disable Links in Post Replies
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Revises Its Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan After Recent Price Hike
  2. Apple Tipped to Use iPhone 16's Back Cover for Next Budget iPhone
  3. Oppo K12x 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  4. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9 Launched Alongside Xiaomi Buds 5
  5. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Debuts
  6. OpenAI Adds New Security Measure to Prevent Jailbreaking in GPT-4o Mini
  7. WhatApp May Let Users Pick Unique Usernames via Its Web Client
  8. Microsoft Issues New Tool to Assist in Recovery of Windows PCs
#Latest Stories
  1. X Said to Be Developing Feature That Lets Users Disable Links in Post Replies
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 7300 SoC, 4,310mAh Battery
  3. Jio Revises Its Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan After Recent Price Hike; Improves Validity
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab Price in India, Specifications Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live on Flipkart
  5. WazirX Offers $23 Million to Hacker to Return Stolen Funds, Users Remain Concerned
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Works With Other Android Smartphones via Galaxy Wearable App
  7. Oppo K12x 5G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  8. Apple iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Get Same Back Cover as iPhone 16
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing Feature for Web Client That Lets Users Pick Usernames
  10. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9 Launched Alongside Xiaomi Buds 5: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »