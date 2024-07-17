Technology News
WhatsApp Lets Users Set Contacts as Favourites in Chats and Calls for Quick Access With Latest Update

WhatsApp says this new feature is being introduced starting today and will be available to users in the coming weeks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 July 2024 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp's favourites option joins context cards as the latest features introduced on the platform

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is rolling out a favourites filter for calls and chats
  • The feature will be available to users in the coming weeks
  • It is reported to be testing other features such as live translation
WhatsApp is introducing a new update that enables users to set certain contacts as favourites, the company announced on Tuesday. Through it, users can save the people they frequently contact at the top of the screen in WhatsApp Chats and Calls. Additionally, it will also be available as a filter on the instant messaging platform. This development comes weeks after WhatsApp introduced Context Cards, promising better security in situations where users get added to unknown group chats.

Favourites on WhatsApp

In a blog post, WhatsApp announced the rollout of this feature. It lets users organise chats better by adding the frequently contacted chats under the favourites filter. Following the update, the filter is added beside the All, Unread and Groups filters on the instant messaging platform.

Furthermore, users now have the option to set favourites in the Calls tab too. To add contacts to favourites:

  1. Open WhatsApp and select the favourites filter in the Chats tab.
  2. Then, choose the contacts or groups you wish to save as favourites. Tap on the filter to only view the contacts you have selected.
  3. To set contacts as favourites in the WhatsApp Calls tab, simply select the ‘Add favourites' option and choose the contacts.
  4. To manage contacts in favourites, head over to Settings > Favorites > Add to Favorites. Under this setting, you can manage or reorder contacts saved as favourites.

WhatsApp says this new feature is being introduced starting today and will be available to users in the coming weeks. However, Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its availability on both, WhatsApp for Android and iOS. It may be possible that the feature is being rolled out in a phased manner, with devices slowly receiving it.

Under Development Features

In addition to the rollout of favourites, WhatsApp is also said to be testing multiple new features, including a live translation feature for chats, transcription for voice messages and a dedicated video note mode for the camera user interface (UI). The aforementioned features are still under development and may only be available to beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta program.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
