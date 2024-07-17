Technology News
Instagram Rolls Out Multi-Audio Track Support for Reels; Allows Users to Add Up to 20 Tracks

Instagram says that when a user creates a mix, it will get saved with attribution to them, while also giving others an option to reuse the track.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2024 16:51 IST
Instagram Rolls Out Multi-Audio Track Support for Reels; Allows Users to Add Up to 20 Tracks

Photo Credit: Instagram

The multi-audio tracks feature for Instagram is rolling out to users in India

Highlights
  • Instagram announced a new multi-track audio feature for Reels
  • It enables users to add up to 20 tracks to a single Reel
  • The platform recently revealed it would prioritise short-form content
Instagram on Tuesday announced a new multi-track audio feature for Reels that is rolling out to users. The development comes days after Instagram head Adam Mosseri stated that the video and image sharing platform would prioritise short-form content over long videos. With the rollout of the improvement to Instagram Reels, users can now add multiple audio tracks in a single Instagram Reel, enabling them to produce creative mixes using their smartphone.

Instagram Rolls Out Multi-Audio Track Support

Mosseri announced the rollout of multi-audio track support via a post on Instagram, stating that users can add up to 20 tracks to a single Reel on Instagram, giving users more creative freedom to make content. They can align the audio with text, and edit the Reel with stickers, clips and other items. The audio clips can also overlap, and the app will generate a fade effect.

Announcing the feature, Instagram said, “With the flexibility to pair the right tracks with the right clips at the right time, one can express their creativity the way that feels right for them and their audience.”

When a user creates a mix, it will get saved with attribution to them. Others can reuse these mixed audio clips too, according to Instagram. This feature is available to users in India starting today. However, Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to access the multi-track feature, which means it could be rolling out to users in a phased manner.

Instagram to Prioritise Short-Form Content 

The rollout of multi-track support for reels comes shortly after Mosseri said that Instagram would focus on prioritising short-form content on its platform. When a user comes across a short video clip that interests them, they often share it with their friends who have similar interests, according to the executive. This is claimed to satisfy two “symbiotic” objectives: connecting users with their friends, and enabling them to explore their interests.

As a result, Instagram will prioritise short-form content over long videos. The Meta-owned service previously operated a standalone long-form video platform called IGTV which launched in 2018, enabling users to upload hour-long videos. However, it was discontinued in 2022 due to the company shifting its focus towards supporting short-form content, particularly due to the introduction of Instagram Reels which arrived the previous year.

Further reading: Instagram Reels, Instagram Features, Instagram Update, Instagram
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Crypto Scammers Posing as Professors, Academicians to Target Investors, US Regulator Warns
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers

Instagram Rolls Out Multi-Audio Track Support for Reels; Allows Users to Add Up to 20 Tracks
