YouTube is reportedly planning to disable the ability to block ads for non-premium users. The video streaming platform has been spotted testing a new feature to block ad blockers from using YouTube. This means that users who have been using the ad blocker will. not be able to play videos until they disable their settings. To enjoy ad-free content on the platform, YouTube recommends users to subscribe to YouTube Premium. In India, YouTube Premium is priced at Rs. 1,290 for a year.

A Reddit user has shared the screengrab of a YouTube Pop-up notification which reads “Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube.” The screenshot went on to explain that ads make video streaming free for billions of users worldwide and hence, users can subscribe to YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience. The notification also provides two options to the use: “Allow YouTube ads and “Try YouTube Premium.”

It seems like YouTube will no longer allow users to play videos with their ad block enabled. Those willing to enjoy ad-free content on the platform can pay Rs. 1,290 annually for YouTube Premium.

Not only ad-free content but YouTube Premium users also get access to several exclusive features that the platform rolled out last month. The features include the ability to add videos in a playlist queue and watch content together with friends via Meet live sharing/ shareplay, 1080p HD video support, and smart downloads. The Smart Downloads feature allows users to continue watching videos from where they've left off the previous time, across all devices logged in using the same mail address. With the Queue feature, users can create a temporary list of videos that they want to play next.

Furthermore, YouTube Premium users can watch YouTube videos together with their families or friends via Google Meet Live Sharing ability. In addition to these, the video streaming platform also introduced an enhanced version of 1080p video quality for iOS that will make videos more crisp and clear.

