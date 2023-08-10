Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 lasted over 4,00,000 folds until the hinge started to fail, doubling Samsung's own estimates.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 August 2023 15:38 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched last month

  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra display broke after 126,300 folds
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is claimed to outlast 2,00,000 folds
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has an IPX8 rating for water resistance

Samsung unveiled the premium Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This year's clamshell foldable phone comes with some software improvements and it has a new hinge that allows for zero gap when folded. Besides the design, the durability of the latest Flex hinge was a big concern for Samsung fans. However, it appears that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more durable than advertised. A YouTuber has put the flip handset to the test and it managed to last over 4,00,000 folds before seeing any damage on the hinge and display. Samsung's flip phone was compared to Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra, but the latter only lasted 126,266 fold cycles.

Polish YouTuber Mrkeybrd and his team ran a livestream durability test of Galaxy Z Flip 5 on their YouTube channel from August 2 to August 9. The "Great Folding Test Vol II" pit the Galaxy Z Flip 5 against the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra to evaluate which handset breaks first. It involved people folding and unfolding each phone as many times as it takes to break one. During the test, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 survived 4,01,146 folds before it failed to stay open or closed. However, despite the damage to the hinge, the display functioned and performance seemed unaffected.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 surpassed 2,67,000 manual folds with ease. The hinge started to show damage after about 2,23,000 folds. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, on the other hand, started showing problems as early as 43,000 folds and its hinge survived only 1,26,367 folds.

Samsung claimed that the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 can withstand 2,00,000 folds. However, the current test surpassed the company's own estimates.

The Youtuber also tested the water resistance level of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. He submerged the handset in water and covered it in dust and mud. The foldable has an IPX8 rating for water resistance and that offered protection against water immersion, but it didn't perform well against dust. The live stream is longer available on YouTube.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs Rs. 99,999 for the 256GB storage model in India. It will go on sale in the country on August 11.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 features Armor Aluminum frames and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display as well. The foldable is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, coupled with 8GB of onboard memory. A dual rear camera unit, comprising two 12-megapixel sensors, a 10-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support are the other key specifications of the handset.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications, Samsung, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
