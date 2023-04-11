Technology News
  YouTube Premium Users Get New Features Including Enhanced 1080p HD Video, Smart Downloads, and More

YouTube Premium Users Get New Features Including Enhanced 1080p HD Video, Smart Downloads, and More

YouTube Queue feature on Android and iOS apps will allow users to rearrange the videos in the queue, or remove them.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2023 15:25 IST
YouTube Premium Users Get New Features Including Enhanced 1080p HD Video, Smart Downloads, and More

Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube Premium’s 1080p HD video support will be added to the Web soon

Highlights
  • YouTube Premium brings Meet Live Sharing feature on Android
  • It will also introduce this feature on iOS via SharePlay
  • YouTube’s enhanced 1080p video quality makes videos clearer on iOS

YouTube has rolled out a bunch of new features for premium users on iOS and Android apps including the ability to add videos in a queue, and watch content together via Meet live sharing/ shareplay, 1080p HD video support, and smart downloads. These features are only available to Premium subscribers. The Smart Downloads feature will let users continue watching videos across devices from where they've left off. Additionally, the Shareplay feature on iOS will allow users to watch content with their family and friends via FaceTime, and Meet Live Sharing with a similar ability is now available for Android users.

YouTube in its latest blog post announced several new features including queuing videos to meet live sharing, smart downloads, and an enhanced 1080p HD video support on iOS. YouTube Premium subscribers can now access these features.

Starting with the Queue feature, it allows one to create a temporary list of videos that they want to play next, similar to the one available on YouTube web. Users can also rearrange the videos in the queue or remove them.

The next notable feature is YouTube's Meet Live Sharing ability for Premium users on Android that will let users watch YouTube videos together with their families or friends via Google Meet. In the coming weeks, a similar feature will also be made available for iOS users on FaceTime via SharePlay. Do note that to access this feature, only the host needs to be a Premium subscriber.

Additionally, YouTube has also brought the ability to continue watching the content across devices where the user has left off. This means, even if a user has switched the device, the content can be resumed from where they left off. The feature is available on Android, iOS, and the Web. And with the smart downloads feature, the recommended videos will be indexed to the library and can be viewed offline.

Furthermore, the video streaming platform has also brought an enhanced version of 1080p video quality for iOS that will make videos more crisp and clear. There is already a regular 1080p streaming quality which is accessible to all users, however, this new enhanced version is limited to Premium users only. 

 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube for iOS, YouTube Premium, YouTube for Android
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Premium Users Get New Features Including Enhanced 1080p HD Video, Smart Downloads, and More
Comment
