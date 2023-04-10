Technology News

Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Suggest New Colour Options May Be Coming: All Details

Google next affordable Pixel is expected to be announced at its upcoming I/O 2023 event

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2023 13:30 IST
The Pixel 7a was earlier spotted in a hands-on

Highlights
  • Most details of the upcoming Pixel 7a have already leaked out
  • The device is expected to pack a Tensor G2 processor
  • Design will be very similar to the outgoing Pixel 7 model

Google's yet to be announced Pixel 7a has appeared in the rumour mill several times over. This also includes a more recent leak where a tipster claimed to have a proper hands-on hinting at even more details in the process. While we wait for its expected launch to take place at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event, there's now another leak that suggests the smartphone's colour options or finishes in detailed renders, leaving little to the imagination.

Tipster @OnLeaks, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has leaked out what are expected to be the three colour options for the upcoming Pixel 7a. While the outgoing Pixel 6a is currently available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage finishes, the upcoming model is expected to be available in blue, white, and grey colour options. The actual names of the finishes have not been revealed in the leak, which also showcases the various colours in detailed renders.

While the Pixel 6a's Charcoal and Chalk colours do appear a bit similar to the Pixel 7a's grey and white finishes, the new blue finish is quite different. The new blue option seems like a light sky blue and is sure to stand out as the unique colour option for this year's affordable Pixel, similar to the Sage finish of the Pixel 6a.

Despite offering several blue options in the past like the first Pixel's Really Blue, the Pixel 2's Kinda Blue and the Pixel 3a's Purple-ish finish, this is the first time we have seen a brighter sky-blue option in the Pixel line-up. Recent models have usually been offered in greenish hues like Hazel (Pixel 7 Pro), Lemongrass (Pixel 7), and Sorta Seafoam (Pixel 6).

While the new leak also showcases the same in detailed renders of the Pixel 7a, a previous leak hinted that the phone will instead be available in five finishes. The previous report pointed out that the phone will be available in a 256GB storage variant and will have five colour options – Dinuguan Black, Crispy Kale, Mayo Cream, Tide Orange, and Vibrant Ube.

Another leak, which turned out be our first official look of the device, suggested a design that appeared very similar to the outgoing Pixel 7 model. Apart from confirming the new design for its revamped camera module, the source also hinted that the phone will have an aluminium frame, but with a glass rear panel, unlike the Pixel 6a's polycarbonate screen, which we disliked in our review.

A more recent report also suggested the estimated price of the Pixel 7a to be between $450 to $500 (roughly Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 40,000). A similar leak from a reliable source also hinted that the Pixel 7a would be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options and would be made available in Arctic Blue, Carbon, Cotton, and Jade colour variants. The phone is expected to get upgraded to the latest Tensor G2 processor like on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models launched last year.

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Realme Narzo N55 Confirmed to Sport 64-Megapixel AI Camera; Teaser Hints at Mini Capsule

Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Suggest New Colour Options May Be Coming: All Details
