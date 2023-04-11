Technology News

Crypto Rules Around Risk Assessment, Damage Control In Pipeline Under India's G20 Presidency: FM

G20 is said to be trying to bring together all countries to address debt distress in middle-income and low-income nations.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 April 2023 15:21 IST
Crypto Rules Around Risk Assessment, Damage Control In Pipeline Under India's G20 Presidency: FM

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The first G20 FMCBG meeting happened in February this year

Highlights
  • World Bank, IMF are holding a roundtable on Global Sovereign Debt
  • G20 is trying to bring together all countries to address debt distress
  • World Bank said low-income countries are at high risk of debt distress

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said India's G20 presidency aims to develop a common framework for all countries to deal with risks associated with cryptocurrencies in the wake of the recent shocks witnessed in the crypto market.

The last year's episode of FTX's bankruptcy, and its spat with Binance triggered a huge sell-off in the market and reduced liquidity. This event made the world realise the vulnerability of this asset class as they do not have any underlying value.

"Cryptocurrencies are a very important part of the discussion under the #G20India presidency, given so many collapses and shocks in cryptocurrencies. We seek to develop a common framework for all countries to deal with this matter," she said at a discussion in Peterson Institute for International Economics here.

She also said G20 is trying to bring together all countries to address debt distress in middle-income and low-income nations like Sri Lanka and Ghana.

During the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in February, it was agreed to strengthen multilateral coordination by official bilateral and private creditors to address the deteriorating debt situation and facilitate coordinated debt treatment for debt-distressed countries.

The World Bank and IMF are also holding a roundtable on Global Sovereign Debt. Initial discussions happened at the G20 FMCBG meeting in Bengaluru, she said, adding India's G20 presidency will create discussion and sharing of information on this issue and it will be taken forward positively.

"In G20, there is an opportunity for India to bring all countries together to address debt distress in middle-income and low-income countries. Multilateral institutions are coming up with resolutions for debt-laden countries in 3 to 5 years' time," Sitharaman said.

In December last year, World Bank President David Malpass said the world's poorest countries owed $62 billion (roughly Rs. 5,09,100 crore) in annual debt service, a 35 percent growth over $46 billion (roughly Rs. 3,77,700 crore) in 2021, triggering a higher risk of defaults.

Malpass also said low-income countries are at high risk of debt distress or are already in it and debt crises are also spreading to middle-income countries.

Under the G20 presidency, India has been pressing for ways to tackle the aggravated debt vulnerabilities facing developing nations mainly on account of the continuing geopolitical tensions and the pandemic.

It is feared that if left unaddressed, the mounting debt vulnerabilities of developing nations could trigger global recession and push millions to extreme poverty.

Sitharaman also said, India is carrying forward agendas of earlier G20 presidencies, bringing issues on table that India considers important and also making way for the future G20 presidencies to build upon the legacy of G20 India Presidency.

Observing that emerging markets have G20 presidencies for three consecutive terms from Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023 and Brazil next year, she said, this will bring views of emerging markets to the front and also the voice of the Global South onto the G20 table.

On the business environment in the country, she said foreign investments have kept coming to India. "I would tell the prospective investors to come and look at what's happening in India rather than listening to perceptions being built by people who've not visited the ground but writing reports." Talking about goals of India for the next 5 years, the finance minister said, "Today, we are reaching saturation in providing basic facilities to citizens such as houses, electricity, transport, etc and are empowering them. Emphasis is there on financial inclusion so that all have bank accounts and benefits reach them directly."

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, G20, India at G20, India G20
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April Launch; May Sport Massive Camera Module

Related Stories

Crypto Rules Around Risk Assessment, Damage Control In Pipeline Under India's G20 Presidency: FM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T2 5G Series Launched in India At This Price: See Details
  2. Coming Soon: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, Apple Saket in Delhi on 20th
  3. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  4. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  5. Amazon Prime Video Signs Deal With Paramount to Expand Its Indian Catalogue
  6. iQoo Z7 5G Review: Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000?
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Users Get New Features Including Enhanced 1080p HD Video, Smart Downloads, and More
  2. Crypto Rules Around Risk Assessment, Damage Control In Pipeline Under India's G20 Presidency: FM
  3. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April Launch; May Sport Massive Camera Module
  4. New Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Said to Be Introduced in Monsoon Session of Parliament
  5. Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip Foldables Launch Date Announced, Vivo Pad 2 to Tag Along: Details
  6. Vivo Y100A With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Specifications
  7. Amazon Prime Video Signs Deal With Paramount to Expand Its Indian Catalogue
  8. Ethereum's Shapella Upgrade to Unlock Around $33 Billion of Staked Ether
  9. Persona 3 Remake and Jet Set Radio Reboot Footage Reportedly Leaked Online
  10. Poster of Upcoming Film Bazooka Starring Mammootty Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.