Microsoft, even after 38 years of having launched its Windows OS for desktop, is working to bring newer features, to make its user experience as seamless as possible. The software giant is now believed to be working on a function, that would enable Windows 11 users to quit unresponsive tasks with the click of a button. Soon, the taskbar on Windows 11 could serve as the last destination for frozen tasks that could be slowing down other work being done.

This new feature is reportedly under development by Microsoft and it would let Windows 11 users kill unresponsive functions from within the taskbar itself. As of now, the tentative name of this feature seems to be just ‘End Task'.

The latest Dev channel version of Windows 11 shows an ‘End Task' feature, that can be turned on or deactivated, as per the choice of the user. To activate this feature, Windows 11 users are needed to go to Settings and select the ‘for developers' menu from the Privacy and Security option, Toms Guide explained in its report.

This feature could be part of Windows 11. At present, it is reportedly hidden within the latest Windows 11 build in the Windows Insider channel.

Popular tech tipster, who goes by the username @PhantomOfEarth on Twitter, posted a screenshot of how the ‘End Task' feature on the taskbar would look like, once it rolls out.

You will soon be able to quickly end an entire task/process by right clicking it on the taskbar and choosing a new 'End task' option, Task Manager style. New in build 25300 and hidden.



vivetool /enable /id:42592269 pic.twitter.com/mdw9XLeQln — PhantomOcean3 :blue_heart::yellow_heart: (@PhantomOfEarth) February 15, 2023

Until now, to shut down frozen tasks on Windows 11, users must right click on the taskbar, enter taskbar settings, and then choose which of the running tasks need to be quit forcefully. This process was long and time consuming, which is why Microsoft could now be considering to revamp it with a one-click solution.

Microsoft launched Windows back in 1985. Under its present CEO Satya Nadella, the software giant is finetuning its computer operating system as per the changing needs of the users.

From control over default app settings to a new publicly available API as well as a new Settings deep link URI, Microsoft is expected to roll out a plethora of new features to Windows in the coming months.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.