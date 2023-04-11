Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Windows 11 to Reportedly Get a New Feature That Will Make It Easier to Kill Apps Instantly: All Details

Windows 11 to Reportedly Get a New Feature That Will Make It Easier to Kill Apps Instantly: All Details

As of now, the tentative name of this hidden feature seems to be just ‘End Task’.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2023 15:33 IST
Windows 11 to Reportedly Get a New Feature That Will Make It Easier to Kill Apps Instantly: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PhantomOfEarth

This is how this simple feature, once rolled out on Windows, could look like

Highlights
  • The timeline for the roll out of this feature remains unknown
  • Microsoft has not officially announced this feature
  • The software giant has an array of upcoming features in the pipeline

Microsoft, even after 38 years of having launched its Windows OS for desktop, is working to bring newer features, to make its user experience as seamless as possible. The software giant is now believed to be working on a function, that would enable Windows 11 users to quit unresponsive tasks with the click of a button. Soon, the taskbar on Windows 11 could serve as the last destination for frozen tasks that could be slowing down other work being done.

This new feature is reportedly under development by Microsoft and it would let Windows 11 users kill unresponsive functions from within the taskbar itself. As of now, the tentative name of this feature seems to be just ‘End Task'.

The latest Dev channel version of Windows 11 shows an ‘End Task' feature, that can be turned on or deactivated, as per the choice of the user. To activate this feature, Windows 11 users are needed to go to Settings and select the ‘for developers' menu from the Privacy and Security option, Toms Guide explained in its report.

This feature could be part of Windows 11. At present, it is reportedly hidden within the latest Windows 11 build in the Windows Insider channel.

Popular tech tipster, who goes by the username @PhantomOfEarth on Twitter, posted a screenshot of how the ‘End Task' feature on the taskbar would look like, once it rolls out.

Until now, to shut down frozen tasks on Windows 11, users must right click on the taskbar, enter taskbar settings, and then choose which of the running tasks need to be quit forcefully. This process was long and time consuming, which is why Microsoft could now be considering to revamp it with a one-click solution.

Microsoft launched Windows back in 1985. Under its present CEO Satya Nadella, the software giant is finetuning its computer operating system as per the changing needs of the users.

From control over default app settings to a new publicly available API as well as a new Settings deep link URI, Microsoft is expected to roll out a plethora of new features to Windows in the coming months.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows, Microsoft, Apps
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Premium Users Get New Features Including Enhanced 1080p HD Video, Smart Downloads, and More

Related Stories

Windows 11 to Reportedly Get a New Feature That Will Make It Easier to Kill Apps Instantly: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launched in India At This Price: See Details
  3. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  7. YouTube Premium Users Get New Features: Check Them Here
  8. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 First Impressions
  9. Dell Alienware, Inspiron Series Laptops Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites Trailer Tease Vampire Romance in the Streets of Kolkata
  2. Artificial Intelligence and Twitter Could Be Used to Detect Early Signs of Mental Disorders, Says Research
  3. Dell Alienware, Inspiron Series Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Processors Unveiled in India
  4. Windows 11 to Reportedly Get a New Feature That Will Make It Easier to Kill Apps Instantly: All Details
  5. YouTube Premium Users Get New Features Including Enhanced 1080p HD Video, Smart Downloads, and More
  6. Crypto Rules Around Risk Assessment, Damage Control In Pipeline Under India's G20 Presidency: FM
  7. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April Launch; May Sport Massive Camera Module
  8. New Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Said to Be Introduced in Monsoon Session of Parliament
  9. Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip Foldables Launch Date Announced, Vivo Pad 2 to Tag Along: Details
  10. Vivo Y100A With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.