Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Reportedly Confirms Reducing Elements on the Ads as Users Claim ‘Skip Button’ Is Being Hidden

YouTube Reportedly Confirms Reducing Elements on the Ads as Users Claim ‘Skip Button’ Is Being Hidden

Some netizens have spotted blackout squares over the YouTube ad interface which hides the skip button.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2024 15:41 IST
YouTube Reportedly Confirms Reducing Elements on the Ads as Users Claim ‘Skip Button’ Is Being Hidden

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

YouTube recently increased the maximum duration of Shorts to three minutes

Highlights
  • Usually, the skip button appears after the countdown icon on ads
  • YouTube is reportedly reducing elements on ads for better experience
  • The hiding of skip button was reportedly spotted on the YouTube app too
Advertisement

YouTube might be hiding the “skip button” that appears on its ad interface. Some users have reported that the skip button is entirely missing, whereas others have found it appearing after the countdown duration has passed. The video-streaming giant has reportedly stated that the skip button is not being tampered with. However, the company is testing the reduction of elements on the ad interface to improve the viewing experience. Separately, the company has also announced the decision to increase the duration of Shorts. Now, instead of one minute, the maximum length of a Short can be three minutes.

YouTube Reportedly Confirms Reducing Elements on Ad Screen

The ad interface on YouTube has undergone several transformations over the years, but the current layout is pretty standard. There are skippable ads and unskippable ads. The unskippable ads only show the bottom bar indicating how long the ad has played and how much time remains. However, the skippable ads have a couple of extra elements.

A countdown timer (between 15 to 30 seconds) appears on the skippable ads, indicating the minimum duration a user would have to watch an ad for, but once the timer reaches zero, a skip button appears. Users can tap this button to quickly return to the video. Some skippable ads do not even have a countdown timer, and users can skip them directly.

However, a Reddit user posted a screenshot of an incident where the skip button and the timer were hidden by a black square overlay. As a result, the button was not visible despite being present. Similarly, an Android Police report found no countdown timer was shown, but the skip button appeared after a few seconds.

These are not isolated incidents either. Several X users have also posted about not seeing the skip button. Gadgets 360 staff members have not been able to spot this yet, but it could be because the YouTube test is geographically limited.

YouTube spokesperson Oluwa Falodun told The Verge, "YouTube is not hiding the skip button. On skippable ads, the button appears after 5 seconds into playback, as always.” The spokesperson, however, highlighted that the video streaming platform is reducing elements on the ad player to help viewers engage with the content of the ad better. One part of the change is that the skip countdown timer would appear as a progress bar at the bottom of the screen.

It is possible that the missing skip button that users have seen so far was a glitch in implementing this change. However, there is no clarity on the matter till YouTube provides an official explanation for this change.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Ad, YouTube app, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Backs Scholarly AI Bot Serving Students and Academics

Related Stories

YouTube Reportedly Confirms Reducing Elements on the Ads as Users Claim ‘Skip Button’ Is Being Hidden
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioFinance App Launches in India With UPI and These Other Features
  2. Tesla Unveils Cybercab Driverless Robotaxi With Autonomous Capabilities
  3. Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Minute Pack Recharge Plans
  4. OnePlus 13 Confirmed to Be Launched in October, to Get Performance Boost
  5. Infinix Zero Flip 5G to Come With 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Rolling Out Custom AI Art Screensavers on Google TV Devices: How to Add
  2. Crypto-Friendly Dubai Issues Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Seven Entities, Here’s Why
  3. Poco C75 Global Variant May Come With up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage: Report
  4. YouTube Reportedly Confirms Reducing Elements on the Ads as Users Claim ‘Skip Button’ Is Being Hidden
  5. Tesla Cybercab Autonomous Prototype EV With FSD System and No Steering Wheel Unveiled
  6. Samsung Backs Scholarly AI Bot Serving Students and Academics
  7. AMD Sees Next AI Chip in Mass Production Later This Year
  8. Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner With Multiple Hydration Modes Launched: Specifications, Price in India
  9. Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Minute Pack Recharge Plans Starting at Rs. 39
  10. Xiaomi Likely to Launch First Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC-Powered Smartphone at Indian Mobile Congress 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »