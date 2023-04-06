Technology News

Google Find My Device Feature to Soon Work With Phones Turned Off: Report

The feature is expected to be named Pixel Power-off Finder on Google phones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 April 2023 20:16 IST
Google Find My Device Feature to Soon Work With Phones Turned Off: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google will need hardware to have the Bluetooth chip enabled at all times

Highlights
  • Google is reportedly working on locator tags like Apple AirTags
  • The feature’s tag codename is reportedly ‘grogu’
  • It is likely that Pixel 8 will support this feature out-of-the-box

Google is reportedly working on a feature which will enable the Find My Device feature to work even when the concerned smartphone is turned off. This feature is similar to Apple AirTags or the Find My feature. The report suggests that the Mountain View-based tech giant is planning to release this feature soon. Although it is not certain if the feature will be supported on existing Pixel devices or their modifications, it is speculated that the Pixel 8 model will launch with support for this purported feature.

According to a 91 Mobiles report citing reliable tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke), the feature will be called Pixel Power-off Finder at least on Google's Pixel devices. The company is said to be working on creating a massive network of all Android devices, featuring optional support or UWB, locating tags similar to Apple AirTags, and even including Google's own tag codenamed "grogu" and others, according to the report. Google is believed to have given early source code for Android 14 to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) registered in the Early Access Program (EAP).

Reportedly, a new Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) definition called "hardware.google.bluetooth.power_off_finder" is included in the source code. Precomputed Finger Network keys will be transferred to the device's Bluetooth chip, which will help the chip remain active even when the phone is turned off, according to the code comments, the report adds. The working is quite similar to what iPhones' Find My feature does.

Google also recently extended its Nearby Share feature to Windows PC devices. The feature was already available on Android phones and Chromebooks. It allows seamless transfer between two devices, much like Apple's Airdrop feature.

To use the Nearby Share function, both concerned devices sharing and receiving a file must be signed into the same Google account in order to accept file transfers automatically. Previously, Android users could only share files and links with their contacts (on an Android smartphone). With a later upgrade, users were able to share files with multiple Android users near them at the same time. The feature is currently introduced in only the beta version for Windows PCs.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Find My Device, Google, Pixel 8, Pixel Power-off Finder, Apple AirTags
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Government Issues Another Advisory Against Online Betting, Gambling Ads

Related Stories

Google Find My Device Feature to Soon Work With Phones Turned Off: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 2, Pixel Fold, More: Phones Expected to Launch in Next 3 Months
  2. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo N55 Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  6. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Will Launch Globally This Month: Read More
  7. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  8. NCB Said to Have Busted Narcotics Gang Involved in DarkNet, Cryptocurrency
  9. iPhone, AirPods, Accessories: Apple's Ambitious India Plans Revealed
  10. Google Find My Device Feature May Get This Update Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. DeFi Services Being Used for Illicit Transfers, Warns US Treasury Department
  2. Google Find My Device Feature to Soon Work With Phones Turned Off: Report
  3. Government Issues Another Advisory Against Online Betting, Gambling Ads
  4. Vivo X Fold 2, iQoo Neo 8, Pixel Fold, More: Smartphones Expected to Launch in Next Three Months
  5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra With Leica Camera Confirmed to Launch Globally in April
  6. Diablo IV Global Launch Timings Revealed for Early Access and Regulars; Endgame Progression Explained by Blizzard
  7. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro India Launch Tipped for April-End: Details
  8. Is Crypto-Sceptic Apple Circulating Bitcoin Whitepaper in MacBook Models Running MacOS Mojave and Above?
  9. Indian Startups Demand Probe on Google for Bypassing Antitrust Directive, Charging High Service Fee
  10. Samsung Galaxy A24 New Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.