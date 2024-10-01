Technology News
YouTube Bringing Back Songs by Adele, Green Day and Other Artists in the US After SESAC Deal

YouTube says content from artists the organisation’s catalogue that was previously blocked will be restored over the next few days.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 October 2024 16:53 IST
YouTube Bringing Back Songs by Adele, Green Day and Other Artists in the US After SESAC Deal

Photo Credit: Pexels/Szabo Viktor

Users faced an error message when playing music by certain artists in the US on YouTube

Highlights
  • YouTube says it has reached an agreement with the SESAC in the US
  • It removed content on Saturday due to legal dispute with the organisation
  • Music by artists such as Adele and Kendrick Lamar will be restored
YouTube announced on Tuesday that it is bringing back music by artists such as Adele, Bob Dylan, Kendrick Lamar, and others for users in the US, days after their removal from the video-streaming platform due to a legal rights dispute. It claims to have reached an agreement with the for-profit performance-rights organisation Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC), which collects and distributes royalties to songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

YouTube Brings Back Songs

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube says that it has reached an agreement with the SESAC. Content from artists the organisation's catalogue that was previously blocked will be restored on the video-streaming platform over the next few days.

On Saturday, YouTube announced that it had failed to reach an agreement with the for-profit performance-rights organisation “despite its best efforts”. Thus, music by artists such as Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Green Day, Mariah Carey, and R.E.M. was blocked for users in the US, in line with the copyright law. When attempting to play tracks, users faced the following error message, “This video contains content from SESAC. It is not available in your country.”

Despite this, media reports suggested that YouTube had actually removed the content ahead of the expiration of its deal which was set for next week, perhaps as sort of a negotiating tactic.

Following the removal of music, users flocked to social media platforms such as X to complain about the issue. While several of them complained about YouTube ruining their playlists due to songs getting removed, others threatened they would cancel their premium subscriptions. A user even asked for a refund or compensation but was met with disappointment.

At the time, YouTube said that discussions were continuing on the matter in the hopes of striking a deal, and the latest announcement brings good news as music by the aforementioned artists will soon be brought back.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
