  Zomato Everyday to Offer Home Made Food Delivery Starting at Rs. 89

Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery Starting at Rs. 89

Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 February 2023 02:03 IST
Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery Starting at Rs. 89

Photo Credit: Zomato

Users will be able to order home-cooked meals on Zomato Everyday with customised choices

  • Users will be displayed home-chefs for the day on homepage
  • Zomato recently announced to rebrand Instant
  • The company launched Instant in March 2022

Food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it has launched Everyday, home-style meal service under which its food partners will collaborate with home-chefs. "Zomato Everyday will bring you closer to home by serving you meals that make you feel at home," company's Founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog-post. "Our food partners collaborate with the home-chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes," he added.

Goyal informed that Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only.

"With fresh meals starting at only Rs. 89, our customers can eat healthier and better daily," Goyal said.

Users will be able to order home-cooked meals on Zomato Everyday using a simple process. They will get the choice to customise their selected meal, available on the menu, which will be served to them from home-made chefs. 

As visible from the screenshots shared by Zomato on its blog, users will be displayed home-chefs for the day and the menu on the home page. With affordable prices, Zomato Everyday will make it easy for office-goers, college students to order from the food delivery platform. 

However, the company has not revealed if the meal comes with an extra delivery charge and taxes. 

A few days back, a Zomato spokesperson confirmed its plan to rebrand Instant, its ten-minute food delivery service, while clearing rumours that the service is not being shut down. There were reports claiming that the company was planning to close Instant, launched less than a year ago, owing to tough market conditions.

The food aggregator had launched Instant in March 2022. It seems like Everyday is the rebranded Instant. 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Zomato, Zomato Everyday, Zomato Instant
Around 95 Percent WhatsApp Users in India Receive Pesky Calls, SMS Through Online Business: Survey
Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery Starting at Rs. 89
