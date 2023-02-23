Food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it has launched Everyday, home-style meal service under which its food partners will collaborate with home-chefs. "Zomato Everyday will bring you closer to home by serving you meals that make you feel at home," company's Founder Deepinder Goyal said in a blog-post. "Our food partners collaborate with the home-chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes," he added.

Goyal informed that Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only.

"With fresh meals starting at only Rs. 89, our customers can eat healthier and better daily," Goyal said.

Users will be able to order home-cooked meals on Zomato Everyday using a simple process. They will get the choice to customise their selected meal, available on the menu, which will be served to them from home-made chefs.

As visible from the screenshots shared by Zomato on its blog, users will be displayed home-chefs for the day and the menu on the home page. With affordable prices, Zomato Everyday will make it easy for office-goers, college students to order from the food delivery platform.

However, the company has not revealed if the meal comes with an extra delivery charge and taxes.

A few days back, a Zomato spokesperson confirmed its plan to rebrand Instant, its ten-minute food delivery service, while clearing rumours that the service is not being shut down. There were reports claiming that the company was planning to close Instant, launched less than a year ago, owing to tough market conditions.

The food aggregator had launched Instant in March 2022. It seems like Everyday is the rebranded Instant.

