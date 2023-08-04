Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, which began on August 3 for Prime members, is currently open to all users. This brings a great opportunity for Amazon users to purchase electronic devices at a discounted price. The Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 will conclude on August 8. During the online sale, the e-commerce giant is offering a 10 percent instant discount on select transactions made using SBI credit card. With deals and offers on soundbars and home theatre systems, Amazon is ensuring to add fun to your home entertainment experience.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, users can avail up to 70 percent discount on purchasing soundbars and home theatre systems. We have curated a list of a few items for you to make it easier for you to choose from.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on soundbars, home theatre systems

Sony HT-S40R Real Dolby Audio Soundbar

One can purchase Sony's HT-S40R Real Dolby Audio Soundbar during the ongoing sale on Amazon at just Rs. 24,900, with 29 percent discount on its original price. The wireless speakers offer Bluetooth, HDMI, USB and optical connectivity support. It offers 600W of total output power. With a soundbar, a subwoofer, a rear-speaker system with two speakers and a wireless amplifier, the system offers a 5.1 channel surround sound experience.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,990

Boat Aavante Bar 3150D Soundbar

Boat is offering some of the best deals on its soundbars. One of them includes the Boat Aavante Bar 3150D at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999. The system supports 5.1 channel surround sound with Dolby Audio technology. It provides HDMI and USB connectivity support. The device comes with easy playback controls. Moreover, it offers multiple EQ modes, all that comes with a sleek design.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999

JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Digital Soundbar

If you prefer JBL products for their sound quality, this soundbar under Rs. 10,000 may be the perfect addition for your home. With a 53 percent off on the MRP, the speakers are priced at just Rs. 6,998 during the ongoing sale. It delivers 110W of sound, and includes two full range drivers, and a wired subwoofer. For connectivity, it supports HDMI ARC, Bluetooth and Optical connectivity.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,998

Philips Audio in-SPA 5190B/94 Speaker System

With an LED display, this speaker system from Philips comes with multi-connectivity options. It also features a built-in FM radio. The speakers get connectivity support for multiple devices like computers, gaming consoles, TVs, phones, tablets as well as DVD players. At the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, the speaker system is available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,467.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,467

Zebronics Juke Bar 100A Compact Soundbar

For a budget soundbar under Rs. 5,000, one of the best products is the Zebronics Juke Bar 100A compact soundbar. It comes with an LED indicator and a remote control. The speakers offer connectivity support for HDMI, coaxial cable, Bluetooth 5.0, and AUX cable. The wireless system includes a dual driver soundbar along with a subwoofer.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,997

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.