Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Best Deals on TWS Earphones From Sony, OnePlus, Samsung and More

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale brings deals, offers, and discounts on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, OnePlus Buds Pro 2R, Sony WF-1000XM4 and more.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 August 2023 13:04 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale will end on August 8

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 began at midnight on Friday
  • The sale brings discounts and deals on a range of TWS earphones
  • SBI credit card holders can get more discounts during the Amazon sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 began at midnight on Friday and the e-commerce platform's ongoing sale is offering a range of discounts, deals and offers on consumer electronics products. If you are in the market to buy a new pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and missed the discounts during the Prime Day sale last month, the Great Freedom Festival sale brings similar deals on popular products from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, and JBL. If you are an SBI Bank customer, you can use your credit card to get a 10 percent instant discount when you purchase eligible products.

We've picked some of the top deals on TWS earphones that are available during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. Some of these deals might be revised or unavailable based on availability during the sale. don't forget to visit our reviews section for more details on some of these products.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale: Top discounts and deals on TWS earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

These TWS earphones from Samsung have a unique bean-like shape with a glossy finish. The South Korean tech firm has equipped these earphones with 12mm drivers tuned by AKG and support for active noise cancellation (ANC). The wireless headset offers up to 21 hours of battery life with the charging case, which can also be wirelessly charged. They are priced at Rs. 3,990, down from the previous price of Rs. 6,880 on the e-commerce platform.

Buy now: Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Jabra Elite 3

Now available at half its original launch price, this wireless headset from Jabra is equipped with 6mm drivers and four microphones. It has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and offers up to 7 hours of battery life with the earphones and 28 hours with the charging case. You can also tap the physical buttons on the earphones to launch Spotify. The Jabra Elite 3 feature built-in support for Alexa and allow you to be mindful of your surroundings with the company's HearThrough mode.

Buy now: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R

Launched in India at Rs. 9,999 earlier this year, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R are equipped with a 11mm + 6mm dual driver setup and support adaptive ANC. The wireless headset is tuned by Dynaudio and are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life including the charging case. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. You can also lower the price of these earbuds by Rs. 849 using an SBI credit card.

Buy now: Rs. 8,498 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony recently launched the WF-1000XM5 in global markets, while the previous generation is currently on sale at a discounted price on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. You can purchase these wireless earphones that has excellent ANC support and up to 36 hours of battery life including the charging case. The Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earphones were launched in India at Rs. 19,999 but they are currently available for Rs. 15,998. Using your SBI credit card will lower the total cost by Rs. 2,000, according to the product listing on Amazon.

Buy now: Rs. 15,998 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

JBL Tune 130NC

If you're looking for a pair of TWS earphones with support for ANC on a budget, the JBL Tune 130NC is priced at Rs. 3,497 during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, down from its original price of Rs. 4,999. You can also lower the price further by Rs. 500 purchasing these TWS earphones with an SBI Bank credit card. These earphones offer eight hours of playback on a single charge and up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Buy now: Rs. 3,497 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent passive noise isolation
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • App support, Google Fast Pair, Spotify and Alexa integration
  • Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec support
  • Good battery life
  • Decent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Call quality isn’t ideal
  • No AAC Bluetooth codec support
Read detailed Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good noise isolation and active noise cancellation
  • Very good app
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, stable connectivity
  • Entertaining, detailed sound
  • Decent battery life, 
  • Useful extra features
  • Bad
  • Fit feels somewhat precarious
  • Limited customisation of controls
Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
