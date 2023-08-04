Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 began at midnight on Friday and the e-commerce platform's ongoing sale is offering a range of discounts, deals and offers on consumer electronics products. If you are in the market to buy a new pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and missed the discounts during the Prime Day sale last month, the Great Freedom Festival sale brings similar deals on popular products from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, and JBL. If you are an SBI Bank customer, you can use your credit card to get a 10 percent instant discount when you purchase eligible products.

We've picked some of the top deals on TWS earphones that are available during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. Some of these deals might be revised or unavailable based on availability during the sale. don't forget to visit our reviews section for more details on some of these products.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale: Top discounts and deals on TWS earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

These TWS earphones from Samsung have a unique bean-like shape with a glossy finish. The South Korean tech firm has equipped these earphones with 12mm drivers tuned by AKG and support for active noise cancellation (ANC). The wireless headset offers up to 21 hours of battery life with the charging case, which can also be wirelessly charged. They are priced at Rs. 3,990, down from the previous price of Rs. 6,880 on the e-commerce platform.

Buy now: Rs. 3,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Jabra Elite 3

Now available at half its original launch price, this wireless headset from Jabra is equipped with 6mm drivers and four microphones. It has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and offers up to 7 hours of battery life with the earphones and 28 hours with the charging case. You can also tap the physical buttons on the earphones to launch Spotify. The Jabra Elite 3 feature built-in support for Alexa and allow you to be mindful of your surroundings with the company's HearThrough mode.

Buy now: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R

Launched in India at Rs. 9,999 earlier this year, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R are equipped with a 11mm + 6mm dual driver setup and support adaptive ANC. The wireless headset is tuned by Dynaudio and are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life including the charging case. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. You can also lower the price of these earbuds by Rs. 849 using an SBI credit card.

Buy now: Rs. 8,498 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony recently launched the WF-1000XM5 in global markets, while the previous generation is currently on sale at a discounted price on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. You can purchase these wireless earphones that has excellent ANC support and up to 36 hours of battery life including the charging case. The Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earphones were launched in India at Rs. 19,999 but they are currently available for Rs. 15,998. Using your SBI credit card will lower the total cost by Rs. 2,000, according to the product listing on Amazon.

Buy now: Rs. 15,998 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

JBL Tune 130NC

If you're looking for a pair of TWS earphones with support for ANC on a budget, the JBL Tune 130NC is priced at Rs. 3,497 during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, down from its original price of Rs. 4,999. You can also lower the price further by Rs. 500 purchasing these TWS earphones with an SBI Bank credit card. These earphones offer eight hours of playback on a single charge and up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Buy now: Rs. 3,497 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

