Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is currently live in India. The yearly sale started kicked off to all users on at 12am today ahead of Independence Day. The sales offers huge discounts on different items and will go on till August 8. If you are looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker to suit your audiophile needs, the new sale covers a vast range of speakers with all kinds of needs and budgets. Amazon is providing no-cost EMI options, and UPI-based payment offers as well. Amazon is also offering up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Here are some of the best Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 deals on Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Flip 6

The JBL Flip 6 is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 10,898. Users can save up to Rs. 1,250 while making payments through SBI credit cards with EMI options starting at Rs. 523. The JBL Flip 6 features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,898 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose's SoundLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker is listed at Rs. 15,423 during the ongoing Amazon sale. SBI credit card users can save up to Rs. 1,500 as well. It comes in six different colour options with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Bose SoundLink Flex's battery is said to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. It offers Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and includes a USB Type-C port. The speaker can be customised through the Bose Connect app.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,423 (MRP Rs. 15,900)

Boat Stone 1000

Amazon is currently offering the Boat Stone 1000 for Rs. 2,199, down from the original rate of Rs. 6,990. Users paying through SBI credit cards can save up to Rs. 1,500. This wireless speaker has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and it is equipped with a 3,000mAh battery that supports a playtime of up to eight hours. It has IPX5 rated build for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 6,990)

Zebronics Sound Feast 400

The Zebronics Sound Feast 400 is currently available for Rs. 2,997. Further, there are payment-based offers. This portable speaker with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 60W output is claimed to deliver 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes with support for voice assistant and has IPX5 rated water resistance build.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,997 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Ptron Quinto Evo

Amazon is selling the Ptron Quinto Evo for Rs. 599 in the ongoing Great Freedom Festival sale. This budget wireless Bluetooth speaker is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It packs an 8W dynamic driver and supports a hands-free call function with an in-built microphone. It supports 3.5mm AUX audio input as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 3,199)

