Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

Zebronics Sound Feast 400 is listed in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 for Rs. 2,997.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 August 2023 15:57 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

Photo Credit: Amazon

JBL Flip 6 is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 10,898

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is currently live for all users
  • Bose's SoundLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker is listed for Rs. 15,423
  • Amazon's sale will conclude on August 8

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is currently live in India. The yearly sale started kicked off to all users on at 12am today ahead of Independence Day. The sales offers huge discounts on different items and will go on till August 8. If you are looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker to suit your audiophile needs, the new sale covers a vast range of speakers with all kinds of needs and budgets. Amazon is providing no-cost EMI options, and UPI-based payment offers as well. Amazon is also offering up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Here are some of the best Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 deals on Bluetooth speakers.

JBL Flip 6

The JBL Flip 6 is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 10,898. Users can save up to Rs. 1,250 while making payments through SBI credit cards with EMI options starting at Rs. 523. The JBL Flip 6 features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,898 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose's SoundLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker is listed at Rs. 15,423 during the ongoing Amazon sale. SBI credit card users can save up to Rs. 1,500 as well. It comes in six different colour options with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Bose SoundLink Flex's battery is said to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. It offers Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and includes a USB Type-C port. The speaker can be customised through the Bose Connect app.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,423 (MRP Rs. 15,900)

Boat Stone 1000

Amazon is currently offering the Boat Stone 1000 for Rs. 2,199, down from the original rate of Rs. 6,990. Users paying through SBI credit cards can save up to Rs. 1,500. This wireless speaker has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and it is equipped with a 3,000mAh battery that supports a playtime of up to eight hours. It has IPX5 rated build for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 6,990)

Zebronics Sound Feast 400

The Zebronics Sound Feast 400 is currently available for Rs. 2,997. Further, there are payment-based offers. This portable speaker with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 60W output is claimed to deliver 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes with support for voice assistant and has IPX5 rated water resistance build.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,997 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Ptron Quinto Evo

Amazon is selling the Ptron Quinto Evo for Rs. 599 in the ongoing Great Freedom Festival sale. This budget wireless Bluetooth speaker is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It packs an 8W dynamic driver and supports a hands-free call function with an in-built microphone. It supports 3.5mm AUX audio input as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 3,199)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
boAt Stone 1000 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

boAt Stone 1000 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Configuration Stereo (2 Channel)
Power Source Battery
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Sale offers, Bluetooth Speakers, Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale, Amazon, JBL Flip 6, Ptron Quinto Evo, Zebronics Sound Feast 400, Boat Stone 1000, Bose SoundLink Flex
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
India Saw Massive Surge in Ransomware, IoT Cyber Attacks in H1 2023: Report
India's Import Ban on Laptops, Tablets, PC to Boost Domestic Manufacturing, Says MoS IT

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top Offers on Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  3. Nothing Unveils New CMF Sub-Brand, Will Launch These New Products in 2023
  4. Kohrra to The Witcher Season 3: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  6. Poco M6 Pro 5G to Launch in India With This SoC; Design, Price Leaked
  7. Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine With Wet Spill Cleaning Launched in India
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Early Deals on Smart TVs
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Laptop Deals
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
#Latest Stories
  1. India's Import Ban on Laptops, Tablets, PC to Boost Domestic Manufacturing, Says MoS IT
  2. India Saw Massive Surge in Ransomware, IoT Cyber Attacks in H1 2023: Report
  3. Huawei's Smartphone Business Recovering, Says Head of Consumer Business
  4. Bharat Web3 Association Notes India’s Interest in DeFi as Country Posts G20 Presidency Note on Crypto
  5. 'Friday Night Plan' Starring Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Releasing September 1 on Netflix
  6. Kohrra to The Witcher Season 3: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now
  7. iPhone Sales in India Helped Apple Set June Quarter Revenue Record
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Stay Low as Crypto Market Continues to Be Volatile
  9. iPhone 15 Series Reportedly Scheduled to Launch on September 13
  10. Nothing Announces CMF Sub-Brand in Community Update, Carl Pei Teases Launch of Smartwatch and Earbuds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.