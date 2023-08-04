Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale began at midnight and will end on August 4.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 August 2023 16:24 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale brings discounts on brands like Asus, Acer and more

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale started on August 4
  • The sale brings discounts on several gaming laptops across brands
  • The Great Freedom Festival sale also offers discounts on SBI credit cards

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale is underway, and customers can now avail of discounts on products such as gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories. If you're looking to purchase a new laptop to play your favourite games on the go, the ongoing Great Freedom Festival sale is a good time to pick up laptops from brands like Asus (ROG), Lenovo, HP, and Acer. In addition to the discounts on these devices, you can also increase your savings by purchasing these devices with a SBI Bank credit card for a 10 percent instant discount.

If you're not sure about which laptop to pick during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, you can refer to our handpicked guide of the best gaming laptops to purchase before the sale ends on August 8. You should note that some of these deals could be changed, and the offers may be affected by availability during the sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale: Best deals on gaming laptops

Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022)

Launched last year, the Asus ROG Strix G15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and sports a 15-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU and runs on Windows 11. The laptop also features Asus ROG Intelligent Cooling that is claimed to lower the temperature by 16 degrees Celsius. You can purchase this laptop at 94,990 during the sale — the listed price of the laptop on Amazon is Rs. 1,52,990.

Buy now: Rs. 94,990 (MRP Rs. 1,52,990)

Lenovo Legion 5

This popular gaming laptop from Lenovo runs on a Ryzen 5 4600H chip with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of video memory. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM. It also has a 15-6-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo Legion 5 runs on Windows 10 and will receive an update to Windows 11, as per the listing on Amazon. It is currently priced at Rs. 76,990 during the sale.

Buy now: Rs. 76,990 (MRP Rs. 96,000)

Acer Aspire 5

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, the Acer Aspire 5 is a gaming laptop that features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 with 4GB of DDR6 memory. You also get a 15.6-inch IPS display which is claimed to offer improved noise reduction in low-light environments. This laptop is priced at Rs. 54,990 as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Buy now: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 82,999)

HP Victus 16 E0301Ax

The HP Victus 16-E0301Ax gaming laptop is priced at Rs. 58,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 79,657 on Amazon. The laptop has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of DDR6 memory. The 16.-inch LCD display on this laptop has a refresh rate of 144Hz, as per the listing on the e-commerce website.

Buy now: Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 79,657)

Asus TUF Gaming F15

This slightly older gaming laptop is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core 15 CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It features an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of video memory. It runs on Windows 11 and sports a full-HD LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. You can buy this laptop for Rs. 54,990 instead of the Rs. 77,990 price tag mentioned on Amazon, during the Great Freedom Festival sale.

Buy now: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Strix G15 Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.30 kg
