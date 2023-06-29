Technology News
  • Beats Studio Pro Battery, Features and Price Leaked; Could Beat Apple AirPods Max Battery: Report

Beats Studio Pro is said to offer three distinct listening modes when connected via the USB-C cable.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 June 2023 16:07 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Beats Studio Pro will reportedly feature AirPods Max (pictured) like spatial audio with head tracking

Highlights
  • Beats Studio Pro is tipped to launch on July 19
  • The headphones will be equipped with active noise cancellation
  • Beats Studio Pro will also feature two custom 40 mm drivers

Apple-owned Beats is likely to launch a new pair of over-ear headphones called Beats Studio Pro, soon. While the company is yet to announce any details on upcoming headphones, the launch date has been leaked by tipster Myke Hurley on a recent episode of Relay FM's Connected podcast. The headphones are expected to debut next month. Additionally, the device's specifications and other details have also emerged on the Internet, suggesting a better battery life than the Apple AirPods Max. The headphone will reportedly be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 28,600).

Leaker Myke Hurley on a recent episode of Relay FM's Connected podcast shared that the Beats Studio Pro will be launched on July 19. He also shared a few other details including the Black, Navy, Sandstone, and Deep Brown colour options for the headphones. Additionally, the headphones' features like drivers, battery life, and more have been leaked on the internet.

According to a 9to5Mac report citing an unnamed source, the upcoming Beats Studio Pro will come with two custom 40 mm drivers and an integrated digital processor to offer better audio quality than the Beats Studio3. The headphones will feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and spatial audio support, with dynamic head tracking as well as personalised spatial audio.

Furthermore, Beats Studio Pro will support both a USB-C connectivity port as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which are likely to be offered as in-box accessories. The report also adds that the Beats Studio Pro will offer three distinct listening modes namely Beats signature profile, entertainment profile, and conversation profile when connected via the USB-C cable.

Other leaked details include a custom-designed Beats chip for improved cross-platform support on both iOS and Android devices, Google Fast Pair, Find My device, over-the-air updates and more. The report further claimed that the upcoming headphone will offer up to 40 hours of total playback time with ANC disabled, which is a major improvement over Apple AirPods Max's 20 hours of listening time.

The leaked details of the Beats Studio Pro also reveal the design of the upcoming headphones. They are likely to come with a similar design as Studio3 headphones and may weigh 260g. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
