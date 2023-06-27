Technology News
  iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked via Case Images Ahead of Launch: Details

iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked via Case Images Ahead of Launch: Details

iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to feature a mute button that could replace the company's ubiquitous mute switch.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2023 11:39 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked via Case Images Ahead of Launch: Details

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro (pictured) is equipped with a mute switch which could be replaced this year

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro is expected to debut as the successor to the iPhone 14 Pro
  • It is expected to be the first iPhone model with a USB Type-C port
  • The iPhone 15 Pro may be the first model to ship without a mute switch

iPhone 15 Pro — expected to debut later this year as part of the iPhone 15 series of smartphones — could sport a few subtle changes to the volume and power buttons. According to details shared by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, the upcoming smartphone will also feature a new multi-function mute button that could replace the popular mute switch, a notable hardware feature found on every iPhone model. The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to switch from Apple's Lightning port to a USB Type-C port.

Tipster Uncle Pan (translated from Chinese) recently shared images of a purported case for the iPhone 15 Pro on Weibo. The images suggest a familiar rear design with a large cutout for the camera module and support for Apple's MagSafe charging technology. In another image, the tipster holds a case for the iPhone 14 Pro alongside the one for the iPhone 15 Pro, showing subtle changes to the button layout.

The most notable change that is visible in the side-by-side comparison is the purported mute button that is located above the volume buttons on the left side of the iPhone 15 Pro case. Unlike current iPhone covers that have a cutout for the mute switch, the new mute button is shown to be covered like the volume buttons — it also appears to take much less space than the mute switch. Both the volume buttons and the mute switch are shown to be located a little lower on the left side of the phone, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro.

iphone 15 pro case buttons unclepan weibo iphone 15 pro case

The leaked images of the iPhone 15 Pro case
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Uncle Pan

 

The leaked images of the iPhone 15 Pro case appear to contradict a recent video leaked by another tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) on Twitter that also shows a mute button, but suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro could feature a unified volume rocker. On the other hand, the images shared by the tipster on Weibo suggest the upcoming phone will have distinct volume buttons like its predecessor.

The power button, located on the right side of the iPhone 15 Pro case, is also shown to be positioned lower than the one on the case for the iPhone 14 Pro. Meanwhile, the cutout for the rumoured USB Type-C port is shown to be slightly larger than the one for the Lightning port on the current model. The upcoming iPhone models are also expected to bring another significant hardware upgrade this year — a switch from Apple's proprietary Lightning port to a USB Type-C port to comply with recently passed EU legislation on a common charger for smartphones.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro design, iPhone 15 Pro cover, iPhone 15 Pro leaks, iPhone 15 series, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
