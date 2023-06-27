iPhone 15 series — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — is expected to make its debut later this year as the successor to the iPhone 14 series of smartphones. While Apple is not likely to announce its next generation of handsets for another couple of months, a display supply chain analysis firm has suggested that Apple could see strong demand for the iPhone 15 series later this year. The new iPhone models will run on iOS 17, the next version of Apple's mobile operating system that was unveiled at WWDC 2023.

Compared to panel orders for the iPhone 14 in the same period in 2022, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) in a recently published research (via 9to5Mac), estimates that the orders for iPhone 15 panels are 100 percent higher. Meanwhile, the firm has also observed that in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro series a year ago, a higher percentage of iPhone 15 Pro displays were ordered in June.

As per the report, the orders for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro displays accounted for a 58 percent and 43 percent share of the panel shipments. This suggests that the Cupertino company is preparing for strong demand for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Last year, Apple witnessed high demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple is yet to officially reveal details of the iPhone 15 lineup, but the design and specifications of the smartphone series have previously leaked online. A tipster recently leaked images of covers for the purported iPhone 15 Pro, which hint at a new mute button that could replace the company's ubiquitous mute switch. It is also said to feature a much more advanced version of its ultra-wideband chip for better integration with the recently announced Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Earlier reports have suggested that the average selling price of the iPhone 15 series will rise to $925 (roughly Rs. 75,900). The company is expected to bring the 48-megapixel primary camera from the iPhone 14 Pro models to the iPhone15 and iPhone 15 Plus, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max model is said to feature a new periscope lens for improved zoom performance. These hardware upgrades are yet to be confirmed by Apple, which means it is better to take them with a pinch of salt, months ahead of the expected debut of the smartphones.

