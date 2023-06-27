Technology News

iPhone 15 Panel Orders for June Hint at Strong Demand for 2023 iPhone Pro models: DSCC

Orders for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro displays in June accounted for a 58 percent and 43 percent share of the panel shipments, respectively.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2023 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 15 series of smartphones in H2 2023

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be unveiled by Apple later this year
  • Apple is tipped to see higher demand for the iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro is expected to succeed the iPhone 14 Pro launched in 2022

iPhone 15 series — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — is expected to make its debut later this year as the successor to the iPhone 14 series of smartphones. While Apple is not likely to announce its next generation of handsets for another couple of months, a display supply chain analysis firm has suggested that Apple could see strong demand for the iPhone 15 series later this year. The new iPhone models will run on iOS 17, the next version of Apple's mobile operating system that was unveiled at WWDC 2023.

Compared to panel orders for the iPhone 14 in the same period in 2022, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) in a recently published research (via 9to5Mac), estimates that the orders for iPhone 15 panels are 100 percent higher. Meanwhile, the firm has also observed that in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro series a year ago, a higher percentage of iPhone 15 Pro displays were ordered in June.

As per the report, the orders for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro displays accounted for a 58 percent and 43 percent share of the panel shipments. This suggests that the Cupertino company is preparing for strong demand for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Last year, Apple witnessed high demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple is yet to officially reveal details of the iPhone 15 lineup, but the design and specifications of the smartphone series have previously leaked online. A tipster recently leaked images of covers for the purported iPhone 15 Pro, which hint at a new mute button that could replace the company's ubiquitous mute switch. It is also said to feature a much more advanced version of its ultra-wideband chip for better integration with the recently announced Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Earlier reports have suggested that the average selling price of the iPhone 15 series will rise to $925 (roughly Rs. 75,900). The company is expected to bring the 48-megapixel primary camera from the iPhone 14 Pro models to the iPhone15 and iPhone 15 Plus, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max model is said to feature a new periscope lens for improved zoom performance. These hardware upgrades are yet to be confirmed by Apple, which means it is better to take them with a pinch of salt, months ahead of the expected debut of the smartphones.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 series, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
