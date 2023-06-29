Technology News
  Cat Pain Detector: This AI Powered App Can Detect if Your Cat Is in Pain

Cat Pain Detector: This AI-Powered App Can Detect if Your Cat Is in Pain

Cat Pain Detector app has racked up 43,000 users, said Go Sakioka, head of developer Carelogy.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 June 2023 15:58 IST
Cat Pain Detector: This AI-Powered App Can Detect if Your Cat Is in Pain

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Kirgiz03

"Cat Pain Detector" is part of a growing array of tech for pet owners concerned for their wellbeing

Highlights
  • "Cat Pain Detector" is being used by some vets in Japan
  • The app is said to have an accuracy level of more than 90 percent
  • 60 percent of owners take their cat to a veterinarian at most once a year

Cats are considered lucky in Japan, and owners of popular pets spend big on their care. But how do you know when they're feline down?

A tech firm and university in Tokyo have teamed up to produce an app trained on thousands of cat photos that they say can tell you when puss is in pain.

Since its release last month, "Cat Pain Detector" has racked up 43,000 users, mostly in Japan but also in Europe and South America, said Go Sakioka, head of developer Carelogy.

The app is part of a growing array of tech for pet owners concerned for their furry friends' wellbeing, including similar mood and pain trackers made in Canada and Israel.

Carelogy teamed up with Nihon University's College of Bioresource Sciences to gather 6,000 cat photos, in which they carefully studied the positions of the animals' ears, noses, whiskers and eyelids.

They then used a scoring system designed by the University of Montreal to measure minute differences between healthy cats and those suffering pain due to hard-to-spot illnesses.

Next, the app developers fed the information into an AI detection system, which has further refined its skills thanks to around 600,000 photos uploaded by users, Sakioka said.

Now the app "has an accuracy level of more than 90 percent", he told AFP.

According to the Japan Pet Food Association, 60 percent of owners take their cat to a veterinarian at most once a year.

"We want to help cat owners judge more easily at home whether to see a vet or not," Sakioka said.

"Cat Pain Detector" is already being used by some vets in Japan, the land of Hello Kitty, where tourists flock to cat cafes and some small islands are overrun by stray felines.

But "the AI system still needs to be more precise before it's used as a standardised tool", he cautioned.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Cat Pain Detector: This AI-Powered App Can Detect if Your Cat Is in Pain
