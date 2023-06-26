Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Case Tips Design Changes to Mute Button: All Details

iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2023 15:17 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Case Tips Design Changes to Mute Button: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 series was launched in September 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 is expected to launch in September
  • The case shows slightly larger camera bump
  • Apple might pack a new mute button on iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 series with four models —iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Max, and iPhone 15 Pro Max— is expected to be unveiled in September. Apple is yet to confirm any details about the next generation of iPhone models, but we've had many leaks at this point. Most recently, a video that claimed to show an alleged phone case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max has surfaced on the web. The video gives us a glimpse at what the new flagship may look like. It indicates the presence of a new mute button, a large camera module, and a unified volume button on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) has leaked the video showing the alleged iPhone 15 Pro Max case on Twitter. The prototype appears to have a new relocated solid-state button for the mute function, replacing the iconic switch available on previous iPhone models. This is speculated to be a new “custom key” replacing the traditional mute key. The company started packing mute switches since the original 2007 iPhone.

Further, the leak suggests a larger camera bump on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This change can be attributed to a significant camera upgrade. Apple is expected to employ a upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The camera setup could use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light with improved image quality. This would allow users to take photos in Apple ProRAW.

The case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max also shows room for a USB Type-C port and a speaker grill at the bottom. Further, the sides have cutouts for the volume rocker.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in September. As per a previous leak, the average selling price of the iPhone 15 series will be $925 (roughly 76,300). The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to run on an A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could run on A17 Bionic SoC. This year's iPhone models are expected to pack a USB Type-C port for charging.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
