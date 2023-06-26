iPhone 15 series with four models —iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Max, and iPhone 15 Pro Max— is expected to be unveiled in September. Apple is yet to confirm any details about the next generation of iPhone models, but we've had many leaks at this point. Most recently, a video that claimed to show an alleged phone case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max has surfaced on the web. The video gives us a glimpse at what the new flagship may look like. It indicates the presence of a new mute button, a large camera module, and a unified volume button on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) has leaked the video showing the alleged iPhone 15 Pro Max case on Twitter. The prototype appears to have a new relocated solid-state button for the mute function, replacing the iconic switch available on previous iPhone models. This is speculated to be a new “custom key” replacing the traditional mute key. The company started packing mute switches since the original 2007 iPhone.

Further, the leak suggests a larger camera bump on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This change can be attributed to a significant camera upgrade. Apple is expected to employ a upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The camera setup could use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light with improved image quality. This would allow users to take photos in Apple ProRAW.

The case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max also shows room for a USB Type-C port and a speaker grill at the bottom. Further, the sides have cutouts for the volume rocker.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in September. As per a previous leak, the average selling price of the iPhone 15 series will be $925 (roughly 76,300). The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to run on an A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could run on A17 Bionic SoC. This year's iPhone models are expected to pack a USB Type-C port for charging.

