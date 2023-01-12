Technology News

Apple working on New AirPods Max, AirPods Lite Worth $99: Ming-Chi Kuo

Analyst Jeff Pu previously claimed that Apple has started developing AirPods Lite.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 12 January 2023 19:43 IST
Apple working on New AirPods Max, AirPods Lite Worth $99: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduced AirPods Pro 2 with significant improvements

Highlights
  • AirPods Lite expected to be cheaper AirPods variant
  • AirPods Max initially released in December 2020
  • A new variant will be the first update to AirPods Max

Apple reportedly has some new options for the AirPods product line, but they are not expected to be accomplished until next year at the earliest. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on a new generation of AirPods, which include new entry-level AirPods — expected to be dubbed as AirPods Lite — with a target price of $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) and an improved version of AirPods Max. AirPods Lite would be an entirely new addition to the AirPods lineup. It is still unknown what will be new with AirPods Max 2, although this would be the first upgrade to the AirPods Max since their official launch in December 2020.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who reported the updates in a series of tweets, Apple is targeting a price of around $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for AirPods Lite or whatever the official name ends up being. Apple currently offers AirPods 2 for $129 (roughly Rs. 10,500), while the price of AirPods 3 begins at $169 (roughly Rs. 13,800).

It was also previously reported that Apple is working on a new variation of Airpods to compete with less expensive wireless earbuds. In 2022, Apple released the second-generation AirPods Pro, which included substantial improvements such as improved noise cancellation and a new charging case with the U1 chip for Precision Finding.

Apple is expected to prioritise working on improving the sound quality, possibly with high fidelity playback support, introducing changes to the carrying case, and upgrading the design with new colours for Airpods Max. An improved battery life is also expected for the AirPods Max 2.

According to Kuo, Apple plans to release the next generation of AirPods in the second half of 2024. That deadline, however, could be pushed back to 2025. No significant changes to the AirPods lineup are expected until then.

It was also recently reported that Apple is working on its forthcoming AR/VR headset, which could be revealed in the following months.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, good controls
  • MagSafe wireless charging
  • Works well with iOS, Siri, and Apple Music
  • Good battery life
  • Very good sound quality and performance on calls
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of noise isolation can be bothersome
  • Full feature set needs an iOS device to use
Read detailed Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful, comfortable, and luxurious 
  • Best-in-class controls 
  • Seamless connectivity with Apple devices 
  • Very good ANC and Transparency modes 
  • Wide, spacious soundstage 
  • Excellent, flexible sound
  • Bad
  • No power button, unpredictable power consumption  
  • Below-par battery life 
  • Smart Case is a bit silly 
  • Lightning charging port 
  • No ANC level adjustment
Read detailed Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AirPods Max, AirPods Lite, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Dates Announced: Deals and Offers Teased
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: MSI Creator Laptops Updated, Pen 2 Stylus Announced, and More

Related Stories

Apple working on New AirPods Max, AirPods Lite Worth $99: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, More
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, Specifications Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  4. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  5. Apple Could Bring New AirPods Max, Airpods Lite Worth $99: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  7. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  8. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  10. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple working on New AirPods Max, AirPods Lite Worth $99: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Dates Announced: Deals and Offers Teased
  3. Vivo X90 Series Claims to Bring the First AI Airport Mode: Report
  4. Google Maps, Assistant Could Arrive in Porsche Cockpits as Carmaker Considers Software Integration
  5. Auto Expo 2023: Sun Mobility Aims to Serve 10 Lakh Vehicles by 2025
  6. Ethereum Set to Undergo Shanghai Update in March, Here’s What It Means
  7. Hogwarts Legacy Casts Simon Pegg as Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black
  8. Apple Music, Apple TV Apps Preview for Windows Spotted on Microsoft Store: Report
  9. TSMC Defies Broader Industry Downturn, Posts 78 Percent Rise in Q4 Net Profit: All Details
  10. Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Global Launch Could Take Place in Late February: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.