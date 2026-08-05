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  • CMF Clip Pro Open Ear Earbuds Launched With LDAC, Up to 32.5 Hours Battery Life: Price, Features

CMF Clip Pro Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With LDAC, Up to 32.5 Hours Battery Life: Price, Features

The CMF Clip Pro has a Smart Dial integrated into the charging case which can be used to control playback, adjust volume, answer calls and more.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 14:16 IST
CMF Clip Pro Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With LDAC, Up to 32.5 Hours Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Clip Pro earbuds have an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating

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Highlights
  • CMF has launched its first open-ear earbuds
  • The earbuds feature a 10.8mm dynamic driver
  • LDAC support enables high-resolution wireless audio
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CMF has launched the Clip Pro open-ear true wireless stereo earphones in select global markets. The new earbuds feature an open-ear clip-on design, a 10.8mm dynamic driver, LDAC support and AI-backed calling features. They also include a Smart Dial integrated into the charging case, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and support for Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. The CMF Clip Pro is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 32.5 hours of total battery life with the charging case.

CMF Clip Pro Price, Availability

The CMF Clip Pro is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 9,400) in the US and GBP 79 (roughly Rs. 10,100) in the UK. It is offered in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Coral colour options.

CMF will begin selling the Clip Pro in the US, the UK and Japan from August 15 through Nothing's official website and select retail partners, followed by a rollout across Europe and other global markets on September 15. The company noted that the Clip Pro will not be launched in India.

CMF Clip Pro Features, Specifications

The CMF Clip Pro features an open-ear design with a three-point clip structure that is designed to distribute pressure across the ear. The earbuds are said to use an elastic titanium wire core inside the C-shaped bridge and skin-friendly materials. The charging case includes a customisable Smart Dial that can be used to control playback, adjust volume, answer calls and perform other supported functions without using the paired smartphone. Physical button controls are also available on each earbud.

For audio, the CMF Clip Pro earbuds are equipped with a 10.8mm dynamic driver with a TPU and LCP diaphragm and CMF's custom tuning. They support a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz and are Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. Supported Bluetooth codecs include LDAC, AAC and SBC. The earbuds also offer Static Spatial Audio, five preset equaliser modes and one custom EQ. CMF has also included its Malleus algorithm, which is claimed to enhance bass while reducing treble distortion.

For calls, the CMF Clip Pro uses four microphones, with two microphones on each earbud. It combines a VPU-powered call processing system with Elephant Sound AI for voice enhancement. The earbuds also include a Sound Seal feature that is designed to reduce audio leakage and can be customised through the Nothing X app.

The Nothing X companion app supports firmware updates, dual device management, low-latency mode, custom controls and a Find My Earbuds feature. Users can also customise the Smart Dial functions, configure gesture controls and, on supported Nothing smartphones, assign shortcuts for ChatGPT or Nothing AI News.

The CMF Clip Pro supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity. It is compatible with devices running Android 5.1 or later and iOS 13 or later. Other connectivity features include dual-device connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and a low-latency mode.

Each CMF Clip Pro earbud packs 60mAh batteries, while the charging case houses a 475mAh battery. CMF claims the Clip Pro can deliver up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 32.5 hours of total playback with the charging case. The combined playback time increases to up to 36 hours in Long Battery Life mode. The earbuds are also claimed to provide up to 6.5 hours of talk time on a single charge and up to 25 hours with the case. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port, and a 10-minute fast charge is claimed to provide up to four hours of playback.

CMF's Clip Pro earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the charging case has an IPX2 rating. Each earbud measures 30.75 x 24.84 x 18.21mm, while the charging case measures 52.1 x 51.01 x 26.69mm. The charging case weighs 38.81g, while each earbud weighs 5.92g.

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Further reading: CMF Clip Pro, CMF Clip Pro Price, CMF Clip Pro Launch, CMF Clip Pro Colour Options, CMF Clip Pro Features, CMF Clip Pro Specifications, CMF, CMF by Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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CMF Clip Pro Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With LDAC, Up to 32.5 Hours Battery Life: Price, Features
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