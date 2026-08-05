Google Pixel Watch 5 has surfaced in a fresh leak ahead of its expected debut later this month. The latest report sheds light on the smartwatch's hardware, software and launch plans while also revealing marketing material believed to be prepared by Google. The wearable is expected to arrive alongside the Pixel 11 series at the company's Made by Google event on August 12. Earlier reports have already hinted at several upgrades, and the new leak adds more details ahead of the official announcement.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Marketing Material Leaks Ahead of Probable August 12 Launch

According to a report by MyMobiles in collaboration with tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), leaked Google marketing material and an internal technical document have revealed the full specifications of the Pixel Watch 5 before launch. The report indicates that the smartwatch will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with both models measuring 12.3mm thick. The smaller variant is said to weigh 31g without the strap, while the larger version could weigh 36.7g.

The report suggests that both Pixel Watch 5 models will feature an Actua 360 LTPO AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 60Hz, a pixel density of 320ppi and custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Google is also tipped to retain the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, paired with a Cortex M55 coprocessor. The smartwatch is expected to offer 64GB of onboard storage, which would double the capacity available on the Pixel Watch 4, while running Wear OS 7 out of the box.

Battery capacities on the Pixel Watch 5 are said to increase to 332mAh on the 41mm model and 465mAh on the 45mm version. Despite the larger cells, the leaked document suggests battery life will remain unchanged at up to 30 hours and 40 hours, respectively, with the always-on display enabled.

Battery Saver mode on the Pixel Watch 5 is expected to extend usage to as much as 48 hours on the smaller model and 72 hours on the larger variant. The report also claims both watches will reach 50 percent charge in about 15 minutes, while full charging is expected to take around 45 minutes on the 41mm model and roughly one hour on the 45mm version.

As per the leak, Pixel Watch 5 is likely to include 4G LTE, UMTS, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, ultra-wideband and Satellite SOS connectivity. The report adds that Satellite SOS will be available at no additional cost for two years after activation. The watch is also expected to support dual-frequency positioning across GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS.

The Pixel Watch 5 is said to include optical heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, ECG, cEDA skin conductance sensing and skin temperature tracking, as well as an altimeter, barometer and compass. It is also tipped to carry 5ATM water resistance and an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating. The leaked report further suggests Google will use a case made from 100 percent recycled aluminium, alongside a battery containing 100 percent recycled cobalt, recycled rare earth magnets and plastic-free packaging.

The leaked Pixel Watch 5 promotional material reportedly places greater emphasis on software features than hardware changes. It highlights Gemini integration for AI-powered assistance and reply suggestions, along with Loss of Pulse Detection, which first debuted on the Pixel Watch 3. The material also mentions updated sleep tracking with sleep stages, breathing rate monitoring, sleep scores, readiness insights and morning summaries.

According to the report, Pixel Watch 5 buyers will receive the smartwatch with a second-generation Sport Band in S and L sizes, a USB Type-C fast-charging dock, and a quick start guide. A charging adapter is not expected to be included in the retail package.

The Pixel Watch 5 is tipped to arrive in Matte Black with a Volcanic Black band, Polished Silver with a Mist band and Satin Pyrite with an Olive band in both sizes. The 41mm model is also expected to be offered in a Champagne Gold finish paired with a Peach Pink band. Existing Pixel Watch bands are said to remain compatible with the new smartwatch.

The report suggests the 41mm Wi-Fi and LTE variants of the Pixel Watch 5 could be priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 37,900) and $499 (roughly Rs. 47,500), respectively, while the 45mm Wi-Fi and LTE models may cost $429 (roughly Rs. 40,800) and $529 (roughly Rs. 50,300). In the UK, the reported prices are GBP 369 (roughly Rs. 47,300), GBP 469 (roughly Rs. 60,100), GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 51,100) and GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 63,900), while the corresponding European prices are tipped at EUR 419 (roughly Rs. 46,000), EUR 519 (roughly Rs. 57,000), EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 49,300) and EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 60,300). The Pixel Watch 5 is expected to be unveiled on August 12, with sales reportedly beginning around August 20.