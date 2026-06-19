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  • CMF Won't Launch New Phones in 2026, CMF Phone 2 Pro Successor Delayed Due to Ongoing RAM Shortage

CMF Won't Launch New Phones in 2026, CMF Phone 2 Pro Successor Delayed Due to Ongoing RAM Shortage

CMF Phone 2 Pro was launched in India in May 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 18,999.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2026 13:50 IST
CMF Won't Launch New Phones in 2026, CMF Phone 2 Pro Successor Delayed Due to Ongoing RAM Shortage

CMF Phone 2 Pro features 8GB of RAM

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Highlights
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip
  • Nothing recently delayed the launch of its flagship Phone 4
  • CMF plans to enter new product categories this year
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Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced that the UK-based smartphone maker will not launch a flagship handset this year, as the company wants to focus on offering “meaningful” upgrades with each iteration. Nothing's sub-brand has decided to follow suit by shelving the plans to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro this year. On top of this, a company executive has confirmed that the brand will not launch any new handsets this year. Unlike Nothing, CMF cites the exponential rise in memory prices due to an ongoing shortage of RAM sticks, as manufacturers have redirected supply towards the burgeoning AI industry.

Nothing Says CMF Phone 2 Pro Would Cost Almost Double Its Launch Price Today

On Friday, Nothing India Co-Founder and President, Akis Evangelidis, announced in a post on X that the company's sub-brand CMF will not launch any new smartphones this year. Moreover, the CMF India head confirmed that the tech firm has shelved the plans to launch the successor of CMF Phone 2 Pro, after the work on the handset had already begun.

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“We were working on a successor, but with memory prices where they are right now, we can't build a phone that feels like a genuine step forward at a price that makes sense for CMF,” Evangelidis pointed out. This comes as the smartphone industry as a whole is feeling the pinch from the ever-rising manufacturing costs and prices of DRAM sticks, due to an ongoing memory and storage component shortage.

Component manufacturers have redirected their existing stock of DRAM and NAND sticks to meet the increasing demand from the AI companies, which use the two components for their data centres. On top of this, OEMs have also shifted their focus to manufacturing high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, creating more supply chain hurdles for the smartphone industry.

Further, the company executive highlighted that if the CMF Phone 2 Pro were re-launched now, the smartphone would cost between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000 in India. This is almost double its launch price from last year. For reference, the CMF Phone 2 Pro was launched in India in May 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the base model, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration arrived at Rs. 20,999.

While the company will not launch new CMF Phone models this year, Evangelidis did reveal that it does plan to launch new products in 2026, while also entering new product categories soon. However, the company executive did not provide further details on these devices.

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: CMF, Nothing, CMF Phone 2 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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