iQOO Z11 will be launched in India this month, the Vivo sub-brand has confirmed. This comes shortly after the tech firm began teasing the debut of the handset in the country. A company executive recently revealed the design and colour options of the iQOO Z11, confirming that it will sport a different design than its Chinese counterpart. Recently, a report pointed out that it will also be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, which is different from the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series SoC found on the Chinese version. It is confirmed to sport a 3D curved display and curved rear panel, too.

UPDATE: iQOO has announced that the iQOO Z11 will be launched in India on August 20.

iQOO Z11 India Launch Set for August

In a post on X, iQOO India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nipun Marya has shared an image with a countdown and the tagline “Guess the Launch Date”, which confirms that the iQOO Z11 will be launched in India in August. The teaser also hints that the India launch of the upcoming smartphone could take place at the end of the month, as the countdown stops briefly on August 27. However, the company has yet to officially confirm the exact launch date, which remains under wraps.

Think you can crack this?

Drop your guesses below! #iQOOZ11 pic.twitter.com/lacTdCbYPq — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) August 4, 2026

Recently, the company executive unveiled the design and colour options of the iQOO Z11, which is set to launch in India as the third iQOO Z11 series smartphone. The handset will be available for purchase in India in at least two colour options, blue and green. However, the marketing names of the two shades are yet to be announced. In terms of design, the Indian version of the iQOO Z11 is confirmed to sport striking differences with its Chinese counterpart.

For reference, the iQOO Z11 will feature a horizontal pill-shaped rear camera module, instead of a square-shaped camera island found on the Chinese version. Similarly, in India, the handset will feature a curved rear panel and a 3D curved display, while it sports flat front and rear panels in China. Apart from this, the iQOO Z11 will feature a speaker grille and a microphone on the top. It will also carry a dual rear camera unit. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset.

In terms of specifications, reports suggest that the iQOO Z11 will be launched in India with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. It is said to be the first phone to feature this particular chipset in the country. On the other hand, its Chinese counterpart boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC. Other details are expected to be revealed as the phone's launch in India draws near.