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  • Realme 16x 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery

Realme 16x 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery

Realme 16x 5G will have an AI-backed rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 13:35 IST
Realme 16x 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 16x 5G will come in Endurance Brown and Glory White colourways

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Highlights
  • Realme 16x 5G is set to launch in India next week
  • The display of Realme 16x 5G will deliver a 144Hz refresh rate
  • It will have IP65-rated build
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Realme 16x 5G is set to launch in India next week, and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Realme shared the first official teaser of the upcoming 5G phone on Wednesday, revealing its design, colour options and key specifications. The Realme 16x 5G is confirmed to ship with a 7,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and up to 256GB of storage. The upcoming phone will have an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme 16x 5G Will Launch in India Next Week

The Realme 16x 5G will launch on August 12 at 12 pm IST. Both Realme India and Flipkart have created dedicated landing pages on their site to tease the arrival of the new Realme 16 series phone. The official teasers show the phone in Endurance Brown and Glory White colourways with a vertical rear camera module. It is teased to feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse charging.

The battery is advertised to deliver up to 156.2 hours of music playback and up to nine hours of gaming on a single charge. A MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor will power the Realme 16x 5G. It will feature 14GB of RAM (including the dynamic RAM feature) and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is confirmed to include the company's in-house Flux Engine.

The Realme 16x 5G will deliver a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It will include a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system for thermal management. It will come with Realme's self-developed GT Boost gaming optimisation engine for improved gaming performance.

The Realme 16x 5G is confirmed to have an IP65-rated dust and water resistance and military-grade (MIL-STD-810) shock resistance. For optics, it will have an AI-backed rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The phone will include AI features such as AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, Motion Photo and Dual-View Video Mode.

The Realme 16x 5G is expected to succeed last year's Realme 15x. The latter was released with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

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Further reading: Realme 16x 5G, Realme 16x 5G Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Realme 16x 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
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