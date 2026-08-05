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Airtel Discontinues Rs. 299 Prepaid Recharge Pack Nearly One Year After Price Hike

Airtel now offers a Rs. 349 prepaid recharge pack as its most affordable plan with unlimited calling and 5G data.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 13:32 IST
Airtel Discontinues Rs. 299 Prepaid Recharge Pack Nearly One Year After Price Hike

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Airtel's Rs. 349 recharge pack offers 2GB per day high-speed data

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Highlights
  • Airtel’s Rs. 399 pack also offers unlimited calling
  • Airtel has reportedly discontinued two more recharge plans
  • Airtel increased the price of the Rs. 299 plan last year
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Airtel increased the prices of its most affordable prepaid recharge plan last year, which offered high-speed internet, unlimited calling, and more. A year after the notable price hike, the telecom service provider has now discontinued its Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plan by removing it from its website and the Airtel Thanks App. Airtel's Rs. 299 recharge plan has now been replaced by the Rs. 349 plan as the company's most affordable recharge, offering similar benefits along with a few additional offers. Separately, a tipster claims that the company has also discontinued its Rs. 579 and Rs. 619 prepaid recharge packs.

Airtel Discontinues Its Most Affordable Unlimited Calling, Unlimited Data Plan

The telecom service provider has updated its website to delist and discontinue its Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plan. The plan used to offer unlimited calling, unlimited data, and 1GB per day of 5G and 4G data, with a validity of 28 days. Moreover, it offered a quota of 100 SMS text messages per day, free caller tunes, and a Perplexity Pro AI subscription.

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This means that the Rs. 349 recharge plan is now Airtel's most affordable prepaid recharge pack in the country. The plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited data with a 2GB per day data quota, and a 100 SMS text messages daily quota. It also has a 28-day validity. Subscribers can also avail of the Apple Music subscription for six months for free, along with free Airtel hellotunes and 12 months of Adobe Express Premium.

Apart from this, users can also opt for the Rs. 399 prepaid recharge pack that offers the same benefits. However, it has a higher daily high-speed internet data quota of 2.5GB. Additionally, it offers a 28-day JioHotstar mobile subscription instead of the Apple Music subscription. As previously mentioned, the company raised the price of the Rs. 249 recharge pack to Rs. 299 in August last year.

Airtel Reportedly Discontinues Two More Prepaid Plans

Separately, in a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) has shared that Airtel has also discontinued its Rs. 579 and Rs. 619 prepaid recharge plans. He claims that the plans have been discontinued in the UP and Uttarakhand circles and expects the telecom service provider to remove the two from other circles, too. However, it is worth noting that Gadgets 360 staff members were able to spot the two recharge packs on the company's website.

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Further reading: Airtel Prepaid, Airtel
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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