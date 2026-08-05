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Amazon Great Freedom Sale: iQOO 15 to Get Discounted With Bank and Coupon Offers

The iQOO 15 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 68,999 during the Great Freedom Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 11:57 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: iQOO 15 to Get Discounted With Bank and Coupon Offers

iQOO 15 was launched in India in November 2025, starting at Rs. 72,999

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale begins in India on August 7
  • Customers can get the iQOO 15 for an effective price of Rs. 68,999
  • HDFC Bank cardholders get 10 percent instant discounts on purchases
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The Amazon Freedom Sale in India is all set to begin soon. Ahead of the sale event, the e-commerce giant has begun revealing some of the exciting deals that will be in store for customers. The annual Independence Day-themed sale is expected to offer big discounts on a wide range of products across categories. Shoppers who want to purchase a flagship handset will be able to do so at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. One such offer on the iQOO 15 has been revealed, which will be available at a lower price through a combination of bank and coupon offers during the sale.

Amazon Sale: Offer on iQOO 15

According to Amazon, the iQOO 15 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 68,999 during the Great Freedom Sale. The listed price includes applicable bank and coupon offers, which means the discounted amount may be slightly higher. Customers, however, will be able to lower the effective cost further by taking advantage of exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options offered during the sale.

VoltiQOO 15 Discussion
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For context, the iQOO 15 had a launch price of Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. Its 16GB + 512GB configuration was priced at Rs. 79,999 at launch. In recent months, however, the brand has hiked the price of the handset. Its current retail price is set at Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 83,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations, respectively.

During the sale period, customers will be able to avail of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions on eligible purchases. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card holders can unlock 5 percent unlimited savings. Amazon is also advertising no-cost EMI options on select products, along with exchange offers, to further lower the effective sale price of products.

However, it remains to be seen whether similar offers will be available on the iQOO 15 as well. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is set to kick off on August 7 in India.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO 15, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Sale, iQOO 15 price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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