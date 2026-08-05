The Amazon Freedom Sale in India is all set to begin soon. Ahead of the sale event, the e-commerce giant has begun revealing some of the exciting deals that will be in store for customers. The annual Independence Day-themed sale is expected to offer big discounts on a wide range of products across categories. Shoppers who want to purchase a flagship handset will be able to do so at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. One such offer on the iQOO 15 has been revealed, which will be available at a lower price through a combination of bank and coupon offers during the sale.

Amazon Sale: Offer on iQOO 15

According to Amazon, the iQOO 15 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 68,999 during the Great Freedom Sale. The listed price includes applicable bank and coupon offers, which means the discounted amount may be slightly higher. Customers, however, will be able to lower the effective cost further by taking advantage of exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options offered during the sale.

For context, the iQOO 15 had a launch price of Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. Its 16GB + 512GB configuration was priced at Rs. 79,999 at launch. In recent months, however, the brand has hiked the price of the handset. Its current retail price is set at Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 83,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations, respectively.

During the sale period, customers will be able to avail of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions on eligible purchases. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card holders can unlock 5 percent unlimited savings. Amazon is also advertising no-cost EMI options on select products, along with exchange offers, to further lower the effective sale price of products.

However, it remains to be seen whether similar offers will be available on the iQOO 15 as well. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is set to kick off on August 7 in India.