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Apple Launches Lottery for Retail Staff Ahead of September iPhone Launch Event: Report

Applications for the lottery programme reportedly close on August 8, and Apple could notify select employees by August 17.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 15:03 IST
Apple Launches Lottery for Retail Staff Ahead of September iPhone Launch Event: Report

Apple is likely to launch its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in September

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Highlights
  • Apple has opened a retail employee lottery ahead of iPhone 18 launch
  • iPhone 17 family was released on September 9
  • iPhone 18 launch event is likely to be first major event under new CEO
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Apple usually unveil its latest iPhone lineup in September every year, and this year the brand is expected to reveal the iPhone 18 series. Ahead of any official announcement, the Cupertino-based brand has reportedly opened a lottery programme for US retail employees to participate in the event, offering hints about the event date. The selected retail staff could assist in the launch event. Apple will reportedly inform selected employees by August 17.

Apple Starts Preparations for iPhone Launch Event

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple has opened a lottery programme for US retail employees interested in assisting the staff at the in-person iPhone launch event. The report, citing an internal memo, states that the selected employees will be assigned tasks including organising lines, checking in guests, greeting attendees, offering directions and supporting the security teams during the event.

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Apple reportedly told staff that the keynote will be held in the first half of September; however, the exact date is not revealed. Previous Apple events were held on either the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September. Labour Day in the US falls on Monday, September 7, this year, so based on this and Apple's travel schedule for invited attendees, the report claims that Apple could hold the iPhone launch event on Wednesday, September 9. The iPhone 17 family was released on September 9, 2025. 

In the memo, Apple reportedly said it was “excited to offer US store team members the opportunity to participate in the Event Support Experience Program". Interested Apple employees can apply for the programme by August 8, and the company will notify select employees by August 17. Employees who participated in the WWDC 2026 or iPhone 17 launch event are not eligible to apply for the programme.

The iPhone 18 launch event is likely to be the first major event under new CEO John Ternus, who is set to replace Tim Cook as CEO on September 1. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September launch event. The company might debut its first foldable smartphone, referred to as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, during the event. A new Apple Watch series could also launch alongside. 

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Further reading: Apple, Apple Employee Lottery, Apple Launch Event, iPhone 18, iPhone Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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