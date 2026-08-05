OnePlus has officially shut down its operations in select international markets, and the company confirmed that it will continue to offer software and security support for existing devices. As part of this change, the company announced that Oppo's ColorOS will replace OxygenOS on OnePlus devices starting with the Android 17 update. OnePlus' official software update policy shows that the new version of Android will reach only a few newly launched smartphones. Many older mid-range and premium smartphones will reach the end of their software support this year.

Which Devices Won't Get ColorOS 17?

As per OnePlus' official software update policy, Android 17-based ColorOS 17 will not be available for the OnePlus 10 series. The OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, and OnePlus 10R, originally launched with Android 12, will not receive the Android 17 update. Therefore, they wont be part of the transition to ColorOS 17.

For OnePlus 11R, the OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, is the last major software update. The OnePlus 11R was released with Android 13.

A few Nord series smartphones have also reached the end of their assured software support period this year. The OnePlus Nord 3 was originally released with Android 13, and the Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 is its final major operating system upgrade.

Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite were launched in 2024 with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, and now they run on Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 as their final major operating system upgrade. They won't receive ColorOS 17. Among tablets, the OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Pad Go are also expected to miss out on the Android 17 update.

Android 17 is expected to be available for flagship devices starting with the OnePlus 11 series. It will reach models like the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord 5.

As part of its shutdown in regions including the US, Canada, and Europe, OnePlus has confirmed it will replace the OxygenOS skin with Oppo's ColorOS starting with Android 17.