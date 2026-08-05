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OnePlus ColorOS 17 Update: Here's the List of Unsupported OnePlus Devices

OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite were launched with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 August 2026 11:05 IST
OnePlus ColorOS 17 Update: Here's the List of Unsupported OnePlus Devices

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G was launched in 2024

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Highlights
  • he OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go will miss out the Android 17
  • Android 17 will only be available for select recent OnePlus smartphones
  • Android 17 is expected to be available for OnePlus 11 and newer models
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OnePlus has officially shut down its operations in select international markets, and the company confirmed that it will continue to offer software and security support for existing devices. As part of this change, the company announced that Oppo's ColorOS will replace OxygenOS on OnePlus devices starting with the Android 17 update. OnePlus' official software update policy shows that the new version of Android will reach only a few newly launched smartphones. Many older mid-range and premium smartphones will reach the end of their software support this year.

Which Devices Won't Get ColorOS 17?

As per OnePlus' official software update policy, Android 17-based ColorOS 17 will not be available for the OnePlus 10 series. The OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, and OnePlus 10R, originally launched with Android 12, will not receive the Android 17 update. Therefore, they wont be part of the transition to ColorOS 17.

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For OnePlus 11R, the OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, is the last major software update. The OnePlus 11R was released with Android 13.

A few Nord series smartphones have also reached the end of their assured software support period this year. The OnePlus Nord 3 was originally released with Android 13, and the Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 is its final major operating system upgrade.

Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite were launched in 2024 with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, and now they run on Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 as their final major operating system upgrade. They won't receive ColorOS 17. Among tablets, the OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Pad Go are also expected to miss out on the Android 17 update.

Android 17 is expected to be available for flagship devices starting with the OnePlus 11 series. It will reach models like the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord 5.

As part of its shutdown in regions including the US, Canada, and Europe, OnePlus has confirmed it will replace the OxygenOS skin with Oppo's ColorOS starting with Android 17.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fast SoC, lots of RAM and storage
  • Good battery life and super-quick charging
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Good overall value for money
  • Bad
  • Average photo and video quality
  • No wireless charging, IP rating, eSIM support
  • Fans will miss the alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus 10T 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
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Further reading: Android 17, ColorOS 17, Android 17 OnePlus, OnePlus, OnePlus 10
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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