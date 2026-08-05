Boltt is set to enter the smartphone market with the launch of two models in India this month. Weeks before their arrival, the tech firm, which is known for its audio devices and wearables in the country, has confirmed the names of the two upcoming handsets. As part of the announcement, the company has also revealed the design and colour options of the new phones. First, the Boltt Ace 5G will be launched in India as the higher-end offering among the two. On the other hand, the Boltt Evo will be positioned below the Ace model. A dedicated microsite for the two handsets recently confirmed the availability details, too.

Boltt Ace 5G, Boltt Evo Design, Colour Options

On Wednesday, the tech firm revealed that its first two smartphones will be called Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo in India. In terms of the design, the handsets will be quite distinct. For reference, the Boltt Ace 5G is shown to sport a rectangular rear camera module, with four cutouts placed in the top-left corner of the flat panel. The centred Boltt branding will be placed at the bottom of the panel. The smartphone appears in a red colourway. As its name suggests, it will offer 5G cellular connectivity, too.

A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the Boltt Ace 5G, placed on its flat frame. The handset is confirmed to carry a triple rear camera unit, along with an LED flash. On the front, it is shown to feature a flat display, which will be surrounded by relatively thick bezels. A centred hole-punch display cutout also appears at the top of the screen, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. The company claims that the phone will be 9.49mm thick.

On the other hand, the Boltt Evo appears in a light blue shade, sporting a similar flat rear panel. However, instead of a rectangular camera island, the Boltt Evo is shown to sport a square-shaped camera module. The handset will be equipped with a dual rear camera system, paired with an LED flash. The two lenses will be placed vertically. The Boltt branding will be placed in the identical position as the higher-end Boltt Ace 5G. The handset will also feature a “flat edge middle frame”, with a power button and volume controls on the right side.

We already know that the Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo will be launched in India on August 25 at 12 pm IST. The smartphones are confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. However, the company has yet to reveal the key specifications, features, and pricing details of the upcoming handsets, which are expected to be announced in the coming days.