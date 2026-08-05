Redmi K100 Pro is set to launch in China with a custom octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V series chipset. This new chip, bearing model number SM8850-1-AB, will have the same CPU performance as the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but the official specification sheet shows it has a slightly underclocked GPU. Qualcomm seems to have removed one Adreno GPU slice from this new chip. The new mobile platform also includes the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series to Ship With a Trimmed-Down GPU

A detailed look at the spec sheet of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series (SM8850-1-AB) shows an octa-core chipset with a 64-bit architecture and two prime cores clocked at 4.6GHz and six performance cores with up to 3.62GHz. Compared to the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the new mobile platform has one less Adreno GPU slice and lower cache capacity.

The SM8850-1-AB includes an Adreno GPU with two slices running at 1.2GHz. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 has three slices at 1.2GHz, while the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset has three slices at 1.3GHz. This indicates that the new chip will have an underpowered GPU, and its graphics performance is likely to be closer to that of the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The SM8850-1-AB has an Adreno High Performance Memory of 12MB, compared to 18MB on the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

For connectivity, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series is equipped with the same Qualcomm FastConnect 7900 System as the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It also includes the Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF, Spectra Image Signal Processor, Hexagon NPU and Qualcomm Sensing Hub. The new chipset supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series chipset is set to debut with the Redmi K100 Pro in China on August 11. It is confirmed to feature an 8,580mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired fast charging alongside 50W wireless charging. It is teased to feature a 6.59-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and will have an IP68-rated build.