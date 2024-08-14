iQOO TWS 1e is all set to launch next week in India. The Vivo sub-brand announced the arrival of the new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds via a social media post. They will be unveiled alongside the iQOO Z9s series and are confirmed to go on sale through Amazon. The earbuds are teased to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and are said to deliver up to 42 hours of battery life. They are already available in the Chinese market. They have 11mm dynamic drivers and an IP54-rated build.

As per a teaser poster shared by iQOO on X, the iQOO TWS 1e will be launched in India on August 21. They will debut as the company's first TWS earphones in the country. The teaser showcases the earbuds in a black and yellow colour scheme but we can expect them to be available in more colour options. They are confirmed to go on sale through Amazon India and iQOO's official website.

The iQOO TWS 1e are confirmed to offer an ANC feature. They are claimed to provide up to 42 hours of battery life on a single charge. Besides the earphones, the brand will release the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro on August 21 in India.

iQOO TWS 1e Price, Specifications

The iQOO TWS 1e earphones have been available in China from December last year in Mecha White and Star Pearl Yellow (translated from Chinese) colourways. They were unveiled in the company's home country as a rebadged version of Vivo TWS 3e with a price tag of CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,900). Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3e are priced at Rs. 1,899 in India.

Specifications of the iQOO TWS 1e include 11mm dynamic drivers, support for touch gesture controls, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They support low latency of up to 55ms and offer DeepX 3.0 stereo, 3D panoramic audio, and Monster Sound effects for gaming. They provide an AI-assisted noise reduction feature. They have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.