Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • iQOO TWS 1e India Launch Set for August 21; Teased to Offer Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life

iQOO TWS 1e India Launch Set for August 21; Teased to Offer Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life

iQOO TWS 1e earphones are confirmed to go on sale through Amazon India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2024 13:38 IST
iQOO TWS 1e India Launch Set for August 21; Teased to Offer Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO TWS 1e earphones were available in China from December last year

Highlights
  • iQOO TWS 1e are confirmed to offer an ANC feature
  • They have 11mm dynamic drivers
  • iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro smartphones will be launched on August 21
Advertisement

iQOO TWS 1e is all set to launch next week in India. The Vivo sub-brand announced the arrival of the new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds via a social media post. They will be unveiled alongside the iQOO Z9s series and are confirmed to go on sale through Amazon. The earbuds are teased to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and are said to deliver up to 42 hours of battery life. They are already available in the Chinese market. They have 11mm dynamic drivers and an IP54-rated build.

As per a teaser poster shared by iQOO on X, the iQOO TWS 1e will be launched in India on August 21. They will debut as the company's first TWS earphones in the country. The teaser showcases the earbuds in a black and yellow colour scheme but we can expect them to be available in more colour options. They are confirmed to go on sale through Amazon India and iQOO's official website.

The iQOO TWS 1e are confirmed to offer an ANC feature. They are claimed to provide up to 42 hours of battery life on a single charge. Besides the earphones, the brand will release the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro on August 21 in India.

iQOO TWS 1e Price, Specifications

The iQOO TWS 1e earphones have been available in China from December last year in Mecha White and Star Pearl Yellow (translated from Chinese) colourways. They were unveiled in the company's home country as a rebadged version of Vivo TWS 3e with a price tag of CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,900). Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3e are priced at Rs. 1,899 in India.

Specifications of the iQOO TWS 1e include 11mm dynamic drivers, support for touch gesture controls, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They support low latency of up to 55ms and offer DeepX 3.0 stereo, 3D panoramic audio, and Monster Sound effects for gaming. They provide an AI-assisted noise reduction feature. They have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO TWS 1e, iQOO TWS 1e Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Developers Told Not to Expect Nintendo Switch 2 to Launch in Current Financial Year: Report
Reliance, Disney Said to Offer Concessions to Win Antitrust Nod for India Media Merger
iQOO TWS 1e India Launch Set for August 21; Teased to Offer Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Announces Price Cuts for Pixel 8 Pro and Other Older Models
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series to Go on Sale in India at These Walk-in Centres
  3. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with AI Features Debut in India
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Debuts in India
  5. Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2: See Prices
  6. This Upcoming HMD Smartphone Could Have a Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design
  7. Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Debut in India: Price, Features
  8. Here's When Xiaomi Could Release its Flagship Tablet With an OLED Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Unveils 320W SuperSonic Technology With 4-Minute Smartphone Charging Capability
  2. Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Most Altcoins See Profits as Market Shows Signs of Stabilisation
  3. iQOO TWS 1e India Launch Set for August 21; Teased to Offer Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life
  4. Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders Surface Again; Suggests Three Colour Options
  5. Intel Sells Stake in Chip Designer Arm Holdings
  6. NASA Explains How Intense Geomagnetic Storms Lead to Stunning Auroras
  7. Reliance, Disney Said to Offer Concessions to Win Antitrust Nod for India Media Merger
  8. James Webb Telescope Captures First Image of Aligned Protostellar Outflows
  9. Developers Told Not to Expect Nintendo Switch 2 to Launch in Current Financial Year: Report
  10. Virtual Autopsy Shows 'Screaming Woman' Mummy Endured Agonising Death
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »