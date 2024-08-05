Technology News
English Edition
iQoo Z9s 5G, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 21 India Launch

iQoo Z9s Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 August 2024 14:32 IST
iQoo Z9s 5G, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 21 India Launch

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9s Pro 5G and iQoo Z9s 5G are confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9s devices will be manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility
  • They will be available in Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble finishes
  • They will go on sale via Amazon
iQoo Z9s 5G and iQoo Z9s Pro 5G will be unveiled in India on August 21. Weeks ahead of the formal launch, iQoo has disclosed the price range and specifications of new iQoo Z9s series phones. The vanilla iQoo Z9s 5G is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the iQoo Z9s 5G will have the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip under the hood. Both handsets are confirmed to be manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility and will go on sale via Amazon.

iQoo Z9s Series Price Range Officially Revealed

Through a press release on Monday (August 5), the Vivo sub-brand announced that the iQoo Z9s 5G and iQoo Z9s Pro 5G will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. The former is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and is said to have an AnTuTu score of over 7,00,000. The iQoo Z9s Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and is claimed to have achieved an impressive score of 8,00,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark platform.

iQoo Z9s Pro 5G and iQoo Z9s 5G are confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Super Night mode. It is capable of recording 4K videos with OIS. The camera setup will offer AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance features. The iQoo Z9s Pro 5G model includes an additional 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. They will be available in Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble finishes. 

Further, the iQoo Z9s series will have a 7.49mm body and a 3D curved AMOLED display. The screen of the vanilla model will offer 1,800nits local peak brightness while the iQoo Z9s Pro 5G will have 120Hz refresh rate and a local peak brightness of 4,500nits. The latter is confirmed to pack a 5,500mAh battery.

iQoo also revealed that the iQoo Z9s phones will be manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility. They will be unveiled in India on August 21. Amazon has created a dedicated webpage on its website to tease the launch.

Further reading: iQoo Z9s 5G, iQoo Z9s 5G Price in India, iQoo Z9s 5G Specifications, iQoo, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Gemini AI Olympics Ad Receives Backlash Online, Google Reportedly Takes It Down

