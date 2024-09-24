Technology News
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Some iQOO smartphones can be purchased at lower effective prices by taking availing of additional exchange offers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 17:04 IST
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

iQOO Neo 9 Pro (pictured) was launched in India in February

iQOO smartphones will be available at significantly discounted prices during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. The sale is scheduled to start for all users in India on September 27. Amazon Prime users will get early access to the sale from September 26. A wide range of iQOO handsets, including iQOO Z9x 5G, Z9 Lite 5G, Z9s Pro 5G, Neo 9 Pro, and iQOO 12 5G, as well as the iQOO TWS 1e earbuds will be available at considerably lower prices during the sale period.

These lower prices are inclusive of bank offers. For instance, SBI credit and debit card users are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. Some of the phones can be purchased at lower prices by availing of additional exchange offers. Kickstarter deals for iQOO Z9 Lite, iQOO Z9 5G, and iQOO Z7 Pro are currently live on Amazon.

iQOO Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

The iQOO Z9 Lite, which launched at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option, can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 9,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9x can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 10,749, down from the launch price of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, according to an official press release.

The company announced that the iQOO Z9s 5G and Z9s Pro 5G will be offered during the upcoming Amazon sale with no-cost EMI benefits of up to six months. The base iQOO Z9s will be available at the lowest effective price of Rs. 17,499, down from Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The iQOO Z9s Pro, on the other hand, can be purchased for as low as Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, down Rs. 3,000 from its launch price. While purchasing the higher-end Pro variant, customers will be able to avail of an additional Rs. 1,500 exchange offer.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is also available with up to six months no cost EMI offers during the 2024 Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 8GB + 128GB version of the handset is usually listed at Rs. 35,999. The same variant will be offered during the sale period at the lowest effective price of Rs. 31,999. Customers can avail of an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange offers over and above the discounted price.

The iQOO 12 5G, which was launched in India in December 2023, will be available during the upcoming Amazon sale at the lowest effective price of Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. This configuration of the flagship model launched at Rs. 52,999. Over the discounted price, buyers can avail of no-cost EMI benefits of up to nine months as well as a Rs. 2,000 exchange offer.

Additionally, the iQOO TWS 1e earbuds, which were unveiled in India at Rs. 1,899 in August this year, will also be offered at a lowered Rs. 1,599 during the 2024 Amazon Great Indian Festival.

