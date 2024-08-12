iQOO Z9s series is confirmed to launch in India on August 21. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has revealed the design of both smartphones on its website. Alongside, the company has also confirmed that the iQOO Z9s Pro model will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Previously, it had also revealed that the base model will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Further, both devices will go on sale via Amazon.

iQOO Z9s Design Revealed

The company showcased the design of the iQOQ Z9s and the iQOO Z9s Pro models on its website. It also showcased a partially covered (hiding the camera module) image of the base model on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the post, the company highlighted that the smartphone will be available in an Onyx Green colour option. The colour will get a marble pattern and glossy finish, as per the company.

iQOO Z9s design

Photo Credit: iQOO

In the image on the website, the smartphone is shown with dual rear cameras on the top half of an oval-shaped module. The bottom half features a ring-light LED flash. Next to the camera module, a dual LED flash could also be seen. The bottom half of the device featured the iQOO branding.

Coming to the iQOO Z9s Pro, the website listing showcases it in a white marble-like finish and an orange leather finish. The former is dubbed Luxe Marble while the latter is called Flamboyant Orange. The Pro model features a rectangular camera module with silver borders and rounded metallic edges on the top half.

The module contains a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is confirmed to be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support and the secondary camera is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Further, the company has also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone also has several camera-focused artificial intelligence (AI) features such as AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance.

Both devices will be launched on August 21 in India. According to the company, the iQOO Z9s series will be sold online via Amazon and the company's website.