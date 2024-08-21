Technology News
  iQOO TWS 1e With ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Features

iQOO TWS 1e With ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Features

iQOO TWS 1e earbuds have 11mm drivers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2024 14:24 IST
iQOO TWS 1e With ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO TWS 1e are available in Flame Yellow colour

Highlights
  • iQOO TWS 1e include touch controls
  • They will be available for purchase from August 23
  • iQOO TWS 1e have an in-ear design
iQOO TWS 1e earbuds were unveiled in India on Wednesday alongside the iQOO Z9s series smartphones. The new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds are the company's first audio offering in the country and have an in-ear design. The iQOO TWS 1e feature active noise cancellation (ANC) to eliminate unwanted noises and have an IP54-certified build. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 42 hours of battery life along with the charging case. The iQOO TWS 1e appear to be a rebadged version of the Vivo TWS 3e.

iQOO TWS 1e price in India

The iQOO TWS 1e are priced at Rs. 1,899 in India. They will be available for purchase through the iQoo India website and Amazon India starting August 23. The earbuds are available in a single Flame Yellow colour option.

Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3e are also priced at Rs. 1,899 in India.

iQOO TWS 1e specifications

The iQOO TWS 1e have an in-ear design and feature 11mm drivers tuned by Vivo's in-house Golden Ear Acoustics Lab. They offer an AI-backed ANC feature that is claimed to reduce unwanted background noise up to 30dB. The earbuds have a Transparency Mode that lets users hear nearby sounds with a single tap.

For gaming, the iQoo TWS 1e support low latency of up to 88ms and offer DeepX 3.0 stereo and Monster Sound effects. They have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Through the Dual Device Connection feature, the earphones can be paired with two electronic devices simultaneously.

iQOO TWS 1e offer touch controls and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They get Google Fast Pair support, hands-free Google Assistant controls, and Find My Earphones functionality for locating the device. Further, with Wearing Detection, the music pauses when the earphones are removed and resumes when they're put back on.

The iQOO TWS 1e are claimed to provide up to 42 hours of total battery life (with charging case) on a single charge with noise cancellation disabled. The earphones are said to offer up to three hours of playback time with 10 minutes of charging.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
