Vivo TWS 3e earphones were launched in India on Wednesday (August 7) alongside the Vivo V40 series smartphones. The latest addition to the company's truly wireless stereo (TWS) audio lineup has an in-ear design and is offered in two colour options. The Vivo TWS 3e offer a low latency of 88ms and dual device connectivity. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC) to eliminate external noise. They have an IP54-certified build. Along with the case, the Vivo TWS 3e are claimed to deliver up to 42 hours of battery life with noise reduction disabled.

Vivo TWS 3e price in India

The Vivo TWS 3e are priced at Rs. 1,899 in India. They are available for purchase through the Vivo India website and Flipkart in Bright White and Dark Indigo colourways.

Vivo TWS 3e Specifications, Features

The Vivo TWS 3e come with a composite cashmere biofiber diaphragm and an 11mm sound unit tuned by Vivo's in-house Golden Ear Acoustics Lab. They have an artificial intelligence (AI) backed call noise reduction algorithm that is said to reduce ambient noise and the ANC is claimed to offer better wind noise resistance.

Just like other recently launched Vivo TWS earbuds, the TWS 3e support touch controls. Beyond basic commands, users can play or pause playlists or wake up a voice assistant with double taps. The earphones feature DeepX 3.0 sound effects as well.

The Vivo TWS 3e have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and can be paired to two devices simultaneously. They offer Google Fast Pair support and support hands-free Google Assistant. Wearers can also utilise the Find My Earphones feature in case they lose an earbud. They also have wearing detection where the music pauses when the earphones are removed and resumes when they're back on.

Vivo claims that the TWS 3e offer a low latency rate of 88 milliseconds when paired with compatible Vivo smartphones. They are IP54 rated for splash, water, and dust resistance.

As per Vivo, the Vivo TWS 3e can last up to 42 hours on a single charge with the charging case with noise reduction turned off. They are said to deliver up to 36 hours of battery life with noise reduction on. Each earbud is claimed to provide up to 8.5 hours of usage with ANC disabled. The company claims that the earbuds can provide up to three hours of playback time with 10 minutes of charging.

