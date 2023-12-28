Technology News
  iQoo TWS 1e With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched

iQoo TWS 1e With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched

iQoo TWS 1e in-ear earphones support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2023 12:30 IST
iQoo TWS 1e With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo TWS 1e earphones are offered in Mecha White and Star Pearl Yellow colours

Highlights
  • iQoo TWS 1e earphones come with AI call noise reduction support
  • These in-ear earphones weigh 4.4 grams each
  • The iQoo TWS 1e offers low latency of up to 55ms
iQoo TWS 1e were launched in China alongside the iQoo Neo 9 series on Wednesday, December 27. The company also introduced the iQoo Watch, which is said to be a rebranded model of the Vivo Watch 3. The iQoo TWS 1e are said to be a rebadged version of the Vivo TWS 3e, which was unveiled earlier this month. These in-ear true wireless earphones support active noise cancellation (ANC) and come with AI-backed noise reduction to allow clearer calling experiences. They are available for purchase in China.

iQoo TWS 1e price, availability

The iQoo TWS 1e earphones are offered in Mecha White and Star Pearl Yellow (translated from Chinese) colourways. They are available for purchase in China via the Vivo website at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,900), the same as the Vivo TWS 3e, although the latter comes in Dark Blue and Haobia (White) (translated) colour options.

iQoo TWS 1e specifications, features

The newly launched iQoo TWS 1e come with 11mm dynamic drivers and offer sound effects like DeepX 3.0 stereo, 3D panoramic audio, and Monster Sound to enhance the user's gaming experience. The earphones also support low latency of up to 55ms.

iQoo's new earphones offer touch gesture controls and seamless pairing with Vivo and iQoo devices. The iQoo TWS 1e support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and the storage case comes with a USB Type-C port. These true wireless earphones support ANC and an AI-assisted noise reduction feature. 

In terms of battery life, with ANC enabled, the iQoo TWS 1e earphones claim to offer up to 9 hours of battery life from a single charge, and up to 36 hours of playback time with the charging case. With ANC turned off, a single charge is said to offer up to 11 hours of battery life on the earphones and up to 44 hours with the charging case. The earphones also come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sucharita Ganguly
iQoo TWS 1e With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
