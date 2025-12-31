LG Electronics has unveiled a new series of Xboom speakers ahead of CES 2026. The updated lineup expands LG's collaboration with American rapper and record producer Will.i.am and adds four new portable speakers designed for home use, parties, and outdoor settings. The new Xboom range includes the Stage 501, Blast, Mini, and Rock models. All four speakers support AI-based features that adjust sound output based on the audio being played and the surrounding environment. LG says the speakers automatically tune equaliser settings and lighting effects to match music type and location.

LG Reveals AI-Powered Xboom Speakers for Home and Outdoor Use

The company said it will showcase the new Xboom speakers at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to January 9, with global availability planned later in 2026.

The Xboom Stage 501 is sad to target indoor parties and karaoke use. It includes an AI-powered karaoke mode that can reduce or remove vocals from songs and adjust pitch without requiring special audio files. The speaker is claimed to deliver up to 220W of output when plugged in and up to 160W on battery power. It supports multiple placement options and offers up to 25 hours of playback with a swappable battery, according to the company.

On the other hand, the Xboom Blast is designed for outdoor use and longer listening sessions. According to the company, it delivers up to 220W of output and offers up to 35 hours of battery life. The speaker features a rugged build, protective bumpers, multiple carrying handles, and passive radiators to enhance low-frequency output.

LG says that the Xboom Mini focuses on portability and everyday use. It offers up to 10 hours of playback and features a compact cube design. The speaker supports IP67 water and dust resistance, includes a strap and tripod mount, and uses sound enhancement features to maintain clarity in open spaces.

Meanwhile, the Xboom Rock is the smallest and most rugged model in the lineup, the company adds. It provides up to 10 hours of playback, meets multiple military durability standards, and has a 6W output. It also supports LE Audio Auracast for sharing audio across multiple compatible speakers.

LG confirms that the new Xboom speakers have support for FYI.RAiDiO, an AI-powered feature which enables conversational music discovery and real-time playlist curation through the speaker controls or a companion app. The system supports multiple AI personas and adapts recommendations based on user context and location.