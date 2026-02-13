Technology News
English Edition

Unique Inside-Out Planetary System Reveals Unexpected Rocky World on the Outer Edge

Astronomers find a rare system where a rocky planet exists beyond gas giants.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 February 2026 21:02 IST
Unique Inside-Out Planetary System Reveals Unexpected Rocky World on the Outer Edge

Photo Credit: ESA

Illustration of an unusual planetary system with a rocky outer planet.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Outer rocky planet found beyond gas worlds in rare system
  • Discovery challenges traditional planet formation models
  • Inside-out formation may explain unusual planetary order
Advertisement

A rare “inside-out” planetary system has been found around a faint red dwarf star, with one known rocky planet on the distant outer edge rather than near the star. This unusual system, found with the European Space Agency's telescope, defies the typical arrangement found in our solar system and most known systems of exoplanets. Rocky planets are usually formed close to stars, while gas giants form farther out. But this newly studied system around LHS 1903 is a rocky world farther out than gas planets, and it has scientists rethinking how planets form and evolve.

Discovery Led by University of Warwick Using ESA's CHEOPS Reveals Unusual Four-Planet System With a Rocky Outer World

According to a Science report, the discovery was led by researchers at the University of Warwick using information from the European Space Agency's CHEOPS mission. The system consists of four planets: a rocky inner planet, two gas planets, and an unexpected outer rocky planet that doesn't match common formation models.

Scientists say planets are created from gas and dust discs, inner ones shedding gas to become rocky, while outer ones hold onto it to form gas giants. This distant rocky planet likely formed without gas.

Inside-Out Planet Formation May Explain Rare Rocky Outer Planet and Challenge Existing Theories

Researchers ruled out possibilities like planetary swapping or violent collisions. Instead, evidence suggests the planets are forming one after the other in a process of “inside-out” formation, where the innermost planet forms first, and subsequent planets follow outside in an evolving environment that contains less gas.

This conclusion indicates that planets can form without significant amounts of gas, and confirmation in other systems would potentially rewrite our theories and indicate more complicated planetary evolution.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Exoplanets, Planet Formation, CHEOPS, ESA, Astronomy, Space discovery, planetary systems
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Panasonic Refreshes Residential AC Lineup With Nanoe Air Purification, IoT Connectivity: Price, Features
Xiaomi Watch 5 European Price Details Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Global Debut

Related Stories

Unique Inside-Out Planetary System Reveals Unexpected Rocky World on the Outer Edge
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Cost in South Korea
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Massive Star in Andromeda Quietly Collapses Into Black Hole
  4. Apple Borivali to Open on This Date as Sixth Apple Store in India
  5. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launches in India With Massive 8,000mAh Battery
  6. Sony Launches WF-1000XM6 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling TWS Earphones
  7. ViewSonic M1 Max Projector Review
  8. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors With USB Type-C Connectivity Launched in India
  9. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour in India: See Price
  10. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Witness Rare Failed Supernova in Andromeda Galaxy
  2. Unique Inside-Out Planetary System Reveals Unexpected Rocky World on the Outer Edge
  3. Google Chrome Brings Convenient Pinned Tabs Feature to Android Smartphone Owners
  4. Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
  5. Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
  6. BenQ GW90TC Series Monitors Launched in India With Up to 27-Inch Displays, USB Type-C Connectivity
  7. Nvidia Launches GeForce Now App for Select Amazon Fire TV Stick Models
  8. John Wick, God of War, Ghost of Yotei Legends: Everything Announced at State of Play
  9. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features
  10. GST (Ghosts in Trouble) Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Kannada Comedy Drama Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »