Google announced in December 2025 that it would start allowing users to pin important tabs on Android devices in Chrome tabs. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has finally started rolling out the functionality, which was earlier available only on the Windows, Mac and Linux versions of the browser. The feature was spotted with the latest Chrome for Android update. Similar to the desktop version of the browser, users can pin any tab of their choosing, and it will always appear on top, even if they close the app.

How to Use Pinned Tabs on Google Chrome for Android

After updating to Chrome for Android 144.0.7559.132 version update, Gadgets360 staff members were able to verify that users can now pin important tabs in the Chrome browser on Android devices. To pin a tab, users should press and hold the tab of their choosing.

Chrome for Android now allows users to pin tabs.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Chrome

From the menu, select the Pin tab option. The Chrome tab will then be pinned to the top of the tabs section. Even if users close the browser, the pinned tab would appear at the top when they open it. Users can unpin a tab following the same steps or by simply closing the tab.

This comes months after the Mountain View-based tech giant first announced that it would soon introduce the pinned tab functionality in the Chrome app for Android devices. While announcing the same, the company said that “pinned pages stay saved at the front of your browser, letting you pick up right where you left off”.

This comes as part of Google's effort to offer a more desktop-like experience to its users on Android smartphones, bridging the gap between the two. Recently, a report highlighted that the tech giant is also working on improving Chrome's compatibility with the new Desktop Mode on Android.

The Desktop Mode was previously said to be a part of the Android 16 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1), and it provides a desktop-like interface to users when they connect a compatible Pixel model to an external display.

The feature reportedly turns the Android user interface into a multi-window layout, similar to the Samsung DeX functionality. Chrome automatically switches the web browser's user agent when the device is connected to the secondary display to load the desktop versions of websites and pages, the report added.