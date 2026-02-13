Technology News
English Edition
  Google Chrome Brings Convenient Pinned Tabs Feature to Android Smartphone Owners

Google Chrome Brings Convenient Pinned Tabs Feature to Android Smartphone Owners

You can now long-press on any Chrome tab to "pin" it on your Android devices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 19:47 IST
Google Chrome Brings Convenient Pinned Tabs Feature to Android Smartphone Owners

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Google now allows users to long-press on a tab to pin it in Chrome on Android devices

Highlights
  • Google announced the pin tab feature in December 2025
  • The new feature was spotted in the new Chrome updated
  • This comes as part of Google's efforts to offer a desktop-like experience
Google announced in December 2025 that it would start allowing users to pin important tabs on Android devices in Chrome tabs. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has finally started rolling out the functionality, which was earlier available only on the Windows, Mac and Linux versions of the browser. The feature was spotted with the latest Chrome for Android update. Similar to the desktop version of the browser, users can pin any tab of their choosing, and it will always appear on top, even if they close the app.

How to Use Pinned Tabs on Google Chrome for Android 

After updating to Chrome for Android 144.0.7559.132 version update, Gadgets360 staff members were able to verify that users can now pin important tabs in the Chrome browser on Android devices. To pin a tab, users should press and hold the tab of their choosing.

google chrome pinned tabs android inline Google Chrome

Chrome for Android now allows users to pin tabs.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Chrome

 

From the menu, select the Pin tab option. The Chrome tab will then be pinned to the top of the tabs section. Even if users close the browser, the pinned tab would appear at the top when they open it. Users can unpin a tab following the same steps or by simply closing the tab.

This comes months after the Mountain View-based tech giant first announced that it would soon introduce the pinned tab functionality in the Chrome app for Android devices. While announcing the same, the company said that “pinned pages stay saved at the front of your browser, letting you pick up right where you left off”.

This comes as part of Google's effort to offer a more desktop-like experience to its users on Android smartphones, bridging the gap between the two. Recently, a report highlighted that the tech giant is also working on improving Chrome's compatibility with the new Desktop Mode on Android.

The Desktop Mode was previously said to be a part of the Android 16 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1), and it provides a desktop-like interface to users when they connect a compatible Pixel model to an external display.

The feature reportedly turns the Android user interface into a multi-window layout, similar to the Samsung DeX functionality. Chrome automatically switches the web browser's user agent when the device is connected to the secondary display to load the desktop versions of websites and pages, the report added.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Poco C81 Pro Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon

