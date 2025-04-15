Technology News
English Edition
  LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones With Graphene Drivers, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones With Graphene Drivers, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

LG Xboom Buds come with an IPX4 splash resistance rating.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 19:25 IST
LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones With Graphene Drivers, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: LG

LG Xboom Buds come in black and white colour options

Highlights
  • Xboom Buds earphones support Auracast connectivity
  • They are compatible with the Xboom Buds app
  • The Xboom Buds support Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair
LG Xboom Buds have been launched in select global markets. They have an IPX4-rated splash-resistant build and carry graphene-coated dynamic drivers. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours with the case. The earphones are tuned by American music artist Will.i.am and support active noise cancellation (ANC) and Auracast. The TWS earphones were initially unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (2025) in January alongside the Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab, and Xboom Stage 301 Bluetooth speakers. 

LG Xboom Buds Price, Availability

LG Xboom Buds price is set at $109 (roughly Rs. 9,300) in the US, the company confirmed in a press release. They are available for purchase in the US via Amazon and the official LG website in the UK. They are offered in black and white colour options. The company has yet to confirm the India launch of the earphones.

LG Xboom Buds Specifications, Features

The LG Xboom Buds are tuned by American rapper and record producer Will.i.am. The in-ear TWS earphones are claimed to offer "crisp, balanced sound with rich bass, midrange, and trebles." They carry 10mm graphene-coated drivers and support up to 35dB ANC including an Ambient Mode. Each earbud carries three microphones. 

Xboom Buds earphones support Auracast connectivity and are compatible with the Xboom Buds app. The latter is supported on iOS, Android, and LG Gram's Windows platforms. Through the app, users can " experience Auracast even on devices that don't natively support it," the company says. The app allows users to adjust ANC and EQ levels. The earphones support SBC, AAC, LC3 audio codes, Bluetooth 5.4, Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair as well.

The LG Xboom Buds are said to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. They are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time with the charging case. The earphones are said to take an hour to charge fully with a quick 5-minute charge claimed to provide up to 60 minutes of use.

The Xboom Buds earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. A single earbud measures 25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9mm in size and weighs 5.3g, while the case has dimensions of 63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2mm and weighs 36g. The pill-shaped charging case has a USB Type-C port and takes 2.5 hours to fully charge.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: LG Xboom Buds, LG Xboom Buds Price, LG Xboom Buds Launch, LG Xboom Buds Features, LG Xboom, Xboom by will i am, LG
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Hit by Amazon Web Services Outage
Should India Follow the US and Establish a Bitcoin Reserve? Polygon, Avail Co-Founders Talk to Gadgets 360

