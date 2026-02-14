Technology News
The Housemaid Now Streaming Online: All You Need to Know About the Sydney Sweeney Thriller

The Housemaid is a psychological thriller adapted from Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestselling novel.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 February 2026 09:06 IST
The Housemaid Now Streaming Online: All You Need to Know About the Sydney Sweeney Thriller

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Psychological thriller The Housemaid streams on Amazon Prime Video

  • Psychological thriller adapted from bestselling 2022 novel
  • Now streaming on OTT with early rental access available
  • Sydney Sweeney leads a dark and suspenseful narrative
The Housemaid is now out on OTT following its successful theatrical run. A gripping psychological thriller, the film is available on VOD services, offering early access through digital rental and purchase options. At the global box office, the movie has surpassed $359 million, becoming a massive financial success. Based on Freida McFadden's 2022 bestseller, it stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie, a parolee attempting to rebuild her life after a conviction.

When and Where to Watch

The Housemaid is out now, having been released on Amazon Prime Video on February 12, 2026. It is currently available for rent at ₹499 for all Indian viewers.

Trailer and Plot

The Housemaid is adapted from Freida McFadden's novel and follows Millie, a woman who, after being released on parole, attempts to lead a normal life by taking a job as a housemaid for the Winchesters. The Winchesters are a wealthy family living in a quiet, posh suburb. Desperate for both employment and shelter, Millie accepts the position despite the family's unsettling behaviour.

The household is filled with unpredictable characters, including a volatile socialite, her husband, and their young daughter. As the toxic family dynamics unfold, the story explores themes of domestic violence and social class, eventually revealing that no one is truly who they seem to be.

Cast and Crew

The psychological thriller The Housemaid is directed by Paul Feig and features a screenplay written by Rebecca Sonnenshine. The film stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie and Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester in the leading roles, with Brandon Sklenar portraying Andrew Winchester. The ensemble cast is further supported by Michele Morrone as the groundskeeper and Elizabeth Perkins as Andrew's mother.

The production was handled by Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Paul Feig in association with Lionsgate and Hidden Pictures.

Reception

With an IMDb rating of 6.8 it is a really watchable movie. It has made its gross earning $330.

 

Further reading: OTT, Amazon Prime video
The Housemaid Now Streaming Online: All You Need to Know About the Sydney Sweeney Thriller
